Urban planning A new construction plan is now being proposed for the controversial area of ​​Lapinlahti Hospital

An external study was commissioned by the city government when decision-making on Lapinlahti Hospital reached a dead end last summer.

Gulf of Lapland The report on the future of the hospital recommends the establishment of a real estate company managed by the City of Helsinki.

The real estate company would repair the dilapidated properties in stages. The real estate company could also develop the area’s operations so that the area’s identity as a place of mental well-being is preserved.

The investigation was done Sirkku Huisko and Eero Lundén Lundén Architecture Oy and Markku Hietala and Mika Korhonen About Realidea Oy.

Then the Social Democrats and the Greens overthrew the result of a concept competition tuned by the city, which would have given the real estate investment company Nrep oy the opportunity to build further on the edge of the hospital area. Nrep would have bought the buildings in the Lapinlahti area and financed the renovation with new buildings

Now The completed study has sought a solution that would allow the area to be developed in an economically and functionally sustainable way.

The idea of ​​the liquidators is that the work of the real estate company would start with a development period lasting about three years. The real estate company could take a model from the operating model of Kaapelitehdas and Maria Hospital, in which case Lapinlahti Hospital could develop into a concentration of intellectual urban culture.

The real estate company would redeem Nrep’s plans to renovate the dilapidated buildings. This plan of around EUR 24 million has been criticized for being oversized.

Part operators have felt that only the necessary technical repairs are sufficient for current operators. However, according to the study, a minimum renovation of around EUR 7.1 million would leave such big problems to the brink that the book value of the buildings would remain negative.

The net value of the building is directly reflected in the starting points from which the real estate company starts its operations and what kind of activities could be organized in hospital buildings.

With this minimum funding, it would not be possible to install elevators in the hospital buildings, ie it would not meet accessibility requirements. Buildings would not become carbon neutral, which is the city’s goal in its own building stock.

There would also be a lot of contaminants left in the buildings, which are problematic. Following the minimum renovation, the property would not comply with the state aid rules.

If restaurant operations that meet current regulations are desired in the area, this would in practice require the construction of mechanical ventilation in restaurant premises.

In the report is seen as a possible small-scale supplement to the needs of mental health rehabilitators in the immediate courtyard of the Alvila building. Alvila was formerly known as the Koivula building.

New construction should not threaten the whole of historic buildings and the park, nor the protection of an endangered butterfly species. Ax slabs have been found in Lapinlahti Park, which have been classified as very endangered.

The City of Helsinki is exploring opportunities to develop the area between the Salmisaari power plant and Lapinlahti. Most of this land is the Länsiväylä traffic area.

At the same time the end of a possible port tunnel has been outlined in the master plan for the traffic area. At a meeting of the city government on Monday, a majority of politicians agreed that a tunnel from Jätkäsaari to the end of Länsiväylä would be planned to solve traffic congestion at the Western Terminal.

Only a more precise zoning will show whether possible additional construction and the tunnel mouth can be arranged in the same area.

The working group proposes that Nrep oy, which won the competition for the Lapinlahti area, be allocated a planning reservation for new construction in this area outside the park.

Industry Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho says that a new proposal for a decision on the future of the Gulf of Lapland will be prepared for the shop stewards on the basis of the report during the spring.