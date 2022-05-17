Urban planning A new bridge is planned for the worst traffic jam in Jätkäsaari

According to the plan, the current, dilapidated Jätkäsaari isthmus bridge will be demolished.

17.5. 19:18

Helsinki A new bridge is planned for the worst traffic bottleneck in Jätkäsaari.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environmental Board decided to approve the bridge plan, which will cost a total of approximately EUR 12 million.

Jätkäsaari Pier is a significant regional collector street, the congestion of which has been repeatedly reported. Jätkäsaarenlaituri, which runs from the junction of Mechelininkatu and Hietalahdenranta to Tyynenmerenkatu, has a lot of port traffic.

According to the plan, the current, dilapidated Jätkäsaari isthmus bridge will be demolished. A new bridge consisting of two steel tubular bridges will be built in its place.

The plan includes changes to lane arrangements and the separation of the cycle path from the pavement. An additional lane will be built at the Mechelininkatu junction for right-hand traffic.

Next the street and bridge plan is being processed by the city government. The final decision on the plan is made by the city council.

There is no funding yet for implementation, and EUR 12 million should be sought in the 2023 draft budget.