Urban Planning | A new boulevard city in Helsinki is planned for Munkkivuori

The planning of the western boulevard city continues when the new plan for the west side of Niemenmäki is discussed in the urban environment committee.

Western the boulevard city begins to take shape on paper when the urban environment committee deals with the supplementary construction of Niemenmäki and Munkkivuori on Tuesday.

The backbone of Bulevardikaupungi will be the light rail line running through Huopalahdentie and Vihdintie, which will run between the city center and Kannelmäki. The construction of the tramway is estimated to start in 2026 at the earliest.

The plan solution under consideration concerns the west side of Niemenmäentie, where the new plan would provide a home for around 1,100 new residents.

Major part of the area of ​​the plan is located in the current street area of ​​Huopalahdentie. The scheme also includes a small area on the south side of the Munkkivuori shopping center.

Regarding the area around Huopalahdentie, the most significant plan change was approved by the city council in August. At that time, the focus was especially on making the rail connection possible.

The west side of Niemenmäki is the first master plan that will bring new construction to the area. The goal is to get more apartments and business premises along the future West Helsinki tramway.

The concentrations of public transport stops will be located in front of the Munkkiniemi shopping center and Kivitorpanaukio.

Observation picture from the west side of Niemenmäki. PHOTO: Architect group A6 Oy

Niemenmäki in the area there are mainly 7-8-storey residential buildings built in the 1960s. Now it is planned to build 12-story buildings next to these houses.

The plan also aims to save the wooded slope on the west side of Niemenmäki.

A block of flats is being planned at the corner of Ulvilantie and Huopalahdentie, which would also include retail and office space. Since implementing parking on a small plot of land is challenging, part of the building permit will be defined as student apartments, in which case the parking space requirements can be relaxed downwards.