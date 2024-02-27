Urban Planning | A more compact construction is wanted for the Veturitallinpiha in Pasila

The locomotive yard plans took a step forward. According to the City of Helsinki, the new planning principles do not differ significantly from the previous ones, but they have added construction.

27.2. 21:46

Central Pasila after a three-year time extension, more dense construction than before is planned for the historic Veturitallinpiha.

For plans painted by officials from a spacious oasis said goodbye when the urban environment board returned the area's plans in 2021 back to preparation.

In the opinion of the politicians, there had to be more houses and offices in the area, just like elsewhere in the inner city.

In the summer of 2019, it looked like this in the area of ​​the old locomotive depots in Pasila.

Helsinki according to the city, the new design principles do not differ significantly from the previous ones, but they have added construction along the streets in the northern and southern parts of the area.

The starting point of the design has been the versatile use of historically valuable locomotive depots and their yard areas. At the moment, the stables have offices and hobby places, such as a climbing center.

The tower area and Veturitallinpiha look like this in the city's plans. Observation picture.

We want the area to be a space open to everyone and a park that can develop and change over time. According to the plans, it would be possible to move there on foot and by bike.

“The locomotive yard has all the prerequisites to be the lively heart of Central Pasila and an attractive area for visitors from further afield,” the design principles state.

The townspeople it is possible to comment on the plans on the city's website from 18 March to 9 April.

The Urban Environment Board will discuss planning principles in May.