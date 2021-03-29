Urban planning A large ice sports center is planned in Myllypuro, Helsinki, which would cut a large part of the recreational forest important for the area’s residents.

The address opposing the location of the ice sports center has already been signed by more than 900 people.

Eastern Helsinki A large multi-purpose sports center is planned in Myllypuro, where speed and figure skating would play a key role.

In total, a 400-meter speed skating rink, two ice rinks, a running track, fitness and exercise facilities and a seating area for about 2,000 spectators are planned for the center of about 16,000 square meters. The hall could be adapted from public and training use to the needs of competitive sports.

The project will provoke opposition from some of the area’s residents, as its construction would mean the loss of much of the local recreational forest that the residents love.

The ice sports center planned along Ratasmyllynkuja is on the Finnish Olympic Committee’s list of nationally significant sports venues as a flagship project for the construction of sports venues in 2021–2024. The purpose of the full-scale speed skating track with its ancillary facilities is to enable speed skating indoors for the first time in Finland. At the same time, it is intended to provide adequate conditions for the organization of international value competitions for the species. Ice trays, in turn, bring more ice capacity for figure skaters and junior hockey players.

The center would be owned by the Ice Skating Association and the Figure Skating Association both with a 50 per cent holding. The purpose of the company is to remain the owner of the sports center and take care of its implementation and maintenance.

The price tag of the ice sports center would rise to more than 21.5 million euros. The center would be implemented by YIT.

Helsinki the city government reserved the plot for the ice sports center at its meeting on Monday.

“In terms of sports policy, the location of the sports center in Eastern Helsinki is justified from the point of view of the general development and attractiveness of the area. In addition to top athletes, the facilities of the Ice Sports Center are also extensively used by amateurs and leisure workers, ”the city government’s introductory text states.

The decision was not unanimous, and it also caused disintegration within the groups: the Greens Reetta Vanhanen made a left-wing alliance Mai Kivelän supported by a counter-proposal, the adoption of which would have meant that an alternative place had been sought for the hall, for example in the area of ​​Vuosaari Sports Park.

The proposal was supported Anni Sinnemäki (green), Sanna Vesikansa (green) and Ozan Yanar (green). The construction of the hall in Myllypuro along Ratasmyllynkuja was supported Elisa Gebhard (sd), Veronika Honkasalo (vas), Seija Muurinen (kok), Pia Pakarinen (kok), Mika Raatikainen (ps), Marcus Rantala (r), Nasima Razmyar (sd), Wille Rydman (kok), Daniel Sazonov (kok) and Ulla-Maija Urho (kok).

“This has been on the agenda for at least six years and involves financial investments. So far, half a million euros have been spent on planning and this is the flagship project of the Olympic Committee, ”Razmyar said.

“We have received clear answers from the administration that there is no alternative location and the new zoning could take years,” Razmyar stressed.

The town plan for the ice sports center was approved as early as 2007, but complaints may still delay the ice sports center, which would include internships for speed skaters, figure skaters, hockey troughs and gyms for additional training.

Everyone the residents of the area do not like the plans, as the ice sports center would split a large part of the Matokallio forest and rock area, which is important for the residents. The building would be located in the middle of the Matokallio area and in order to build it, for example, the rock would have to be mined considerably.

The picture in the city government’s presentation material shows that a new ice sports center is planned for the Matokallio forest and rock area.­

Residents have drafted address, which has so far been signed by 920 people. The address appeals to city councilors and representatives of the management company to look for an alternative location for the ice rink. The address emphasizes that the signatories did not oppose the construction of the ice rink but its planned location.

“The Matokallio forest is a really important recreational destination for many people from Myllypuro — If the Myllypuro Ice Sports Center is built according to plan north of Ratasmyllynkuja in the Matokallio forest, then a large part of the site of great natural value will be destroyed. Many regionally endangered species grow in the area, such as the shrike, spring bird’s eye, marsh harrier, honeysuckle and woodcock, grove, honeysuckle, grove star and creeper. In addition, the Matokallio grove area south of Puu-Myllypuro is important for biodiversity. There are also old trees and decaying and noble trees in this area — The excavation would cause irreversible damage to the environment and also significant noise, vibration and dust nuisance to the residents of Myllykylä, Myllypuro and Puotinharju, ”the address reads.

Some municipal politicians took a position in advance in favor of finding an alternative place. Members of the Helsinki Culture and Leisure Committee Pauliina Saares (green), Johanna Sydänmaa (green), Jussi Chydenius (green) and Sami Muttilainen (vas) tell on their website to oppose the plans.

“The forest and cliffs of Matokallio are a good example of how close the people of Helsinki are to us. The millers have been confused and saddened by the government plan. Many hope that a better location could be sought for the hall. We share their concerns and hopes. The case of Matokallio can serve as an example of recognizing the importance of nearby nature and changing plans that threaten it. ” write Saares, Sydänmaa and Chydenius on the pages of the Helsinki Greens.

“The area is marked for the construction of sports facilities. The forest and the large natural rock are best suited for movement. I would not put these against each other, ”Muttilainen writes in his Facebook update.