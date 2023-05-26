Urban Planning | A large house is being arranged for three colleges, youth and residents in Myyrmäki’s monttu

In the university building, the arts museum Artsi and the library could wait for new spaces, if funding for the urban cultural center becomes available later.

Vantaa is planning a significant construction project right in the heart of Myyrmäki, in the armpit of shopping center Myyrmann.

This former health center lot, called Montu, has served as a venue for events and outdoor concerts in recent years.

If a political decision is made, and funding is arranged in the next few years, the four-story new building agreed on the Montu site would be used by cultural and leisure operators.

“The planning according to this new idea is just getting started. Its effects on the city’s economy and the structure of the center of Myyrmäki must be determined in the context of more detailed planning work,” commented the deputy city manager for land use Tero Anttila.

With a size of around 10,000 square meters, Opistotalo could cost 35–45 million euros at most, which would make it as big an investment in Vantaa’s leisure activities as Elmo’s swimming hall in Northeast Vantaa.

To the college house the designated new building could house a music college, a visual arts school and an adult college, but spaces have also been arranged there for youth activities and general resident activities.

The current facilities of all these functions are scheduled to be demolished at some point in time.

The adult college, the youth facilities and the Myyrmäki residence are located in a former shopping center in Isomyyr, which is owned by Citycon. In its previous plans, Citycon has envisioned replacing Isomyyri with new buildings.

The current leased space of the music institute, an old office building on Patotie, is also on the demolition list.

“If this reform goes ahead, it will require extensive interaction with all actors in the region, in which case the plans will be specified,” says Anttila.

In the university building the art museum Artsi and the Myyrmäki library could also operate temporarily if and when the financing of the new urban cultural center is arranged in the city’s budget.

The idea has been that Myyrmäkitalo, which was completed in 1993, would be demolished, and a bigger urban culture building would be built in its place.

As a project, it is so big that the funding may not fit into Vantaa’s budget framework in the next few years.

Myyrmäkitalo has remained small due to the huge population growth in Myyrmäki. The house opened 30 years ago to serve an area with just under 13,000 inhabitants.

Based on the population forecast, Myyrmäki’s population would exceed the threshold of 18,000 in a couple of years. The population of the Myyrmäki area has already risen to nearly 60,000.

Free In Myyrmäki, there would not be enough free space for the library and art museum Artsi to be located during the construction work.

Myyrmäki’s new urban culture house differs from traditional culture houses, which have a large concert and performance hall.

“There would be an art museum, a library and possibly a cinema and some kind of performance hall, but nothing like Martinus. Martinus would remain the region’s real traditional cultural center”, Deputy City Director of the Department of Urban Culture and Welfare Riikka Åstrand says.

Åstrand also emphasizes that the clarification phase will now begin, during which we will hear what the residents wish for.

“I have thought that Opistotalo would be intended for permanent hobby activities, and the urban culture house would house activities that would be targeted for individual visits. The library and the art museum are such destinations that they need a good location and a flow of customers.”

Timing the demolition of the old and the construction of the new is a complex three-dimensional puzzle. The goal is to make good facilities for leisure operators in such a way as to avoid many successive moves.

The city also wants to keep the rental costs of temporary facilities under control.

Options for facilities for leisure activities will be presented to the residents of Myyrmäki at the district’s residents’ forum on Monday. The decision-making projects will come in connection with the budget processing next fall.

Read more: Shopping centers are being demolished in Myyrmäki, replaced by thousands of new apartments – “It would be sad if all the old ones were put down”

Read more: Shabby shopping center hides residents’ paradise: Isomyyri’s demolition plans threaten non-commercial residential premises

Read more: A “Kesälava” will be set up in Myyrmäki, where free events and a new kind of urban Midsummer will be organized with a flea market