Urban Planning | A hypermarket and a 15-story tower block are planned for the center of Espoo

Apartment buildings for 240 new residents, a new public transport terminal and access parking are planned for the area.

11.1. 20:16

Espoo in the center around the station, additional construction is proposed, which would bring a hypermarket and a 15-story residential tower block to the area.

The construction would focus on the south side of the track.

The hypermarket with a floor area of ​​approximately 7,300 square meters would be connected to the shopping center Espoontor. The largest hypermarket chains in Finland are Prisma and K-Citymarket.

A new public transport terminal and new connecting parking spaces for public transport users would be built between the railway and the shopping centre.

Two residential apartment buildings are also planned for the area, which could accommodate approximately 240 new residents. The tallest of these, with 15 floors, would be along Siltakatu on the east side of the shopping center Espoontor.

It would be slightly higher than the 12-story Espoontor. Below the tower, an Arkadia, or covered corridor, is planned for the height of the first floor on Siltakatu.

There are also plans to add business premises to Arkadi.

Espoo's urban planning board will discuss the proposal for changes to Espoontor's site plan on January 17, after which the plan proposal will be made available for viewing.

Espoo despite its name, the center is one of the five centers in Espoo. The other four are Leppävaara, Tapiola, Matinkylä-Olari and Espoonlahti.

The center of Espoo is also developing in the sense that its rail connections will improve in the future with the new city line. Construction work on the urban railway began this week.

In the project, two additional tracks will be built next to the existing pair of tracks between Leppävaara and Kauklahti. Espoo's urban railway is part of the fast train connection “one hour train” planned between Helsinki and Turku.

The new pair of tracks makes it possible to separate local traffic and long-distance traffic on their own tracks. This should reduce disruption to train traffic.