Urban planning A hundred-year-old landmark building that no one wants is ruined at Helsinki’s Parade Grounds

The city does not have its own need for a protected building in poor condition.

Historical The future of the port warehouse in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, is still open. The city has been looking for a buyer for a nearly 100-year-old building and new use for years.

During the corona pandemic, a warehouse called L3 at Tyynenmerenkatu 6 has become a familiar vaccination point for many city dwellers. In vaccination use, the building will also continue for the time being, at least until the end of the year.

In the past, the premises have housed art galleries and artists’ workspaces, among other things.

In 2018, the magazine made headlines when Helsinki irtisanoi leases for three galleries due to ventilation renovations.

Red brick the warehouse building was completed in 1924 and was designed by an architect Lars Sonck.

Sonck is known as the composer of the President’s Republic’s summer office at Kultaranta, Kallio Church, Eira Hospital and Jean Sibelius as the designer of Ainola’s home.

The second magazine designed by Sonck, L2, next to the L3, became the congress center of the tower hotel Clarion six years ago.

The warehouses are the oldest remaining buildings in Jätkäsaari, telling the history of the area’s harbor.

The city plans to demolish the new terminal from the third old port warehouse nearby, now the Western Terminal.

Construction work in the area will continue for several more years: Jätkäsaari will be home to 21,000 inhabitants and a job for 6,000 people by 2030.

For sale may also go to the plot where L3 is located. This will be affected by the future use of the property and possible new construction.

Otherwise, the plot will be leased on a long-term basis.

The city has sought new life for the magazine now on sale by organizing a concept competition in 2020.

Construction was due to begin this spring and be completed next year, but the results of the competition have not yet been made public.

“It has proven to be a challenging project,” says the head of the City of Helsinki’s real estate development team Ilkka Aaltonen.

Helsinki wishes the magazine a diverse concept of culture, leisure and togetherness, which can be built around art, business and gathering spaces, accommodation or business premises, for example.

The building has 11,000 square meters of building rights. Depending on the situation, the city is even ready to raise this.

The precondition is that the building will have spaces and services open to city residents at least at street level.

The light traffic lane on the Jätkäsaari pier behind the warehouse must also remain a public space.

In practice, the property could again have a private art gallery or even a museum. A small hotel at the north end is also possible.

The deal includes a harbor crane, which must be included in the future use. Apartments on the plot may not be built.

Parin The competition a year ago produced three proposals, which Helsinki has now evaluated and ranked.

Aaltonen is silent about the details of the competition-inspired proposals.

“Restaurant, office, exhibition and event space,” he lists examples on a general level.

Aaltonen describes some of the proposals as interesting but technically and financially challenging to implement.

The warehouse is protected as an architecturally, cityscape- and historically valuable building, which limits the changes.

For example, a building may not be demolished or repaired to impair the architectural, urban or industrial historical value of the façades and the water roof, or to alter the architectural and interior features.

“The best proposer was consulted for a long time, but we did not reach a solution.”

Negotiations are now continuing with the other party.

The biggest obstacle in the project is the poor condition of the magazine. The building needs thorough repairs. According to Aaltonen, for example, the roof, facade and pipes need to be renovated.

“We need to find the right price for the building and the plot to make it an economically sound project. We do not have a price request. ”

Adding a challenge to change brings a broad base. There are few windows and natural light in the four-storey building.

During the coronary pandemic, the L3 magazine has served as a vaccination site.

Construction work will hardly start again this year, but Aaltonen is hopeful for next year.

Once a suitable buyer candidate is found, the sale of the building and its future use will still be chewed on by the city’s policy makers. The final decision on the matter is made by the city council.