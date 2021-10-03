Urban planning A huge data center is emerging in Espoo – the Board is proposing compensation for natural disasters

It is hoped that the data center will bring carbon-neutral heat to the people of Espoo.

Espoo the planned giant data center project is progressing despite opposition from residents.

The Urban Planning Board approved a change in the layout of the data center at its meeting on Thursday.

In the decision, the board stated that the city is seeking to compensate for the natural losses caused by the construction of the data center.

The project has been evaluated destroying nature by about 23 hectares, which is 12 percent of Oittaa nature reserves. According to the city, the areas to be allocated to the data center are already nature areas affected by the noise and traffic of Ring Road III.

Data center would, if realized, be a huge size: 200,000 square feet.

The complex includes two warehouse blocks with a total area of ​​279,545 square meters. It is more than three times the area of ​​the Jumbo shopping center.

Residents and conservationists have opposed the project, as valuable forest and nature are left behind. The Matalajärvi Natura area is also close to the planned location of the data center.

The construction of the data center is justified by the fact that it will bring carbon-neutral heat production to the city. The heat generated by the center can be utilized through the district heating network.

The City of Espoo considers the project to be one of the most significant in producing more carbon-neutral district heating.

Residents and conservationists have proposed implementing the project in a smaller area.

However, according to the City of Espoo, it is not possible to make the center smaller.

The Hepokorvi data center would be one of three centers to be implemented simultaneously. Without Hepokorvi’s formula, the other two centers of the entity will not be implemented, Espoo presents in the presentation text of the City Planning Board.

The matter will then proceed to the Espoo City Government.

