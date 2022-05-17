Urban planning A complete overhaul of Helsinki’s Oulunkylä is desired: The images show a dense city

The new downtown area will consist of blocks filled with housing, retail space and services.

Oulunkylän the center is to be completely renovated. The illustrations showing the new plan show a close center.

If the Helsinki plans are implemented, new apartments will be built in the city center for about 1,300 residents.

In addition to housing, there are plans to build two grocery stores in the area, a family and wellness center and new facilities for a library, a youth farm and a workers’ college.

The Ogeli shopping center, Oulunkylä’s old train station and singer are now on site Tapio Rautavaara a monument, the sculpture of the Wanderer’s Sleep.

Plans the starting point is that the existing buildings in the vicinity of the shopping center will be demolished and the area close to the Rautavaara monument will become mainly a built environment.

In front of the old station, a green square is planned, where the Kulkurin uni sculpture will move from its current location.

Illustration of new residential buildings planned for the center of Oulunkylä.

However, contrary to what was planned last autumn, there will be no new construction next to the Mäkitorpa playground. The decision was influenced by the feedback received from the townspeople.

During May, Helsinki will again collect feedback from city residents on the plans. The city will then make a plan proposal, which will go to the Urban Environment Board with this outlook in 2023.

Oulunkylän the development of the city center is linked to the growth of the city and thus to the need for new housing and services.

The district is an important public transport hub at the intersection of the main line and the Raide-Jokeri light rail, which will start in the next few years.