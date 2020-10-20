Urban planning A building like never seen before rises in Laajasalo: the home of a thousand people will be built on top of 25 tram depots

It is planned to build a giant hybrid building in Yliskylä, next to Reposalmentie, which will connect 25 depot depots, apartments and commercial space.

Helsinki On Monday, the city government approved an amendment to the town plan that will enable the construction of Finland’s first tram depot and a hybrid building combining housing in Laajasalo.

Member of the City Council Marcus Rantala (r) proposed at the meeting that a replacement option be created for existing plans that would be more economical, more environmentally friendly and take better account of natural and cultural environmental values ​​and recreational conditions. However, the proposal was not supported.

The depot plan is related to the Kruunusillat project and the resulting tram connection from the center to Yliskylä.

In total, the tram depot located in an area of ​​about four hectares and the parking spaces will be completely under the yard deck to be built on top of them. So from the air, you can’t see the depot at all.

For the yard deck seven residential apartment buildings with a total of 550 apartments will be built. In the future, almost 1,000 inhabitants will move to the area and there will be about 42,000 square meters of living space. The apartments will only be completed after the construction of the depot, ie after 2026.

In addition, the deck will have 1,200 square feet of retail space and a climbing park open to all. The site of the nearby primary school is included in the planning area, and the capacity of the school is to be increased by increasing the floor area.

Some of the people from Lashos has actively opposed the entry of depots and homes into the area. The reason is that the construction is cutting off a piece of the Laajasalo sports park and the forest area belonging to it. A large hybrid building is coming near the beach, and this could change the character of the area.