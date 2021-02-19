Urban planning 6,000 spectators to reach Tapiola Sports Park Attractive stadium and 14-storey hotel

The Espoo City Planning Board approved the plan for the Tapiola Sports Park on Thursday.

Tapiolan a 14-storey high hotel, a stadium for 6,000 spectators, a racket arcade and residential buildings are rising in the sports park.

The Espoo City Planning Board approved the plan on Thursday.

Tapiolan the look of the sports park comes according to plan from different squares. The sports activities in the area are bordered by residential houses. To the north of the football stadium and the existing sports halls are coming sports fields and adjacent park and green areas. The sports areas are located in the area between the residential blocks and the green areas.

Various squares are planned for Tapiola Sports Park. View of the square.­

The park will have a wide range of space suitable for training and competitions in various sports: a multi-purpose hall complex, football fields and a racket arcade.

To the south are the new hotel and the Espoo Metro Arena. In addition, there will be areas suitable for leisure sports and three outdoor courts suitable for football. It may also be implemented, for example, on the roof of a multi-purpose hall.

The football stadium is represented by rotating residential buildings. Observational image of Tapiola Sports Park.­

Area parking arrangements will change significantly when the area is completed when parking is directed to the parking garage. In addition, parking is facilitated in the parking lots in the halls and in front of the hotel. In addition, bicycle parking spaces are planned for the area.

There will be a charge for parking in the parking garages. Espoo has previously established two limited companies to be responsible for the construction of a football and event stadium and a parking garage.