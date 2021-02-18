Urban planning 2,400 new residents in a small area in Helsinki’s Laajasalo in the future: Apartments are now also being built for tram depots

On Wednesday, the Helsinki City Council approved a change in the town plan of the Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie areas.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the city council approved a change to the town plan for Laajasalo’s Yliskylä, which means significant additional construction in the area.

With the change in the town plan, up to 1,400 new residents will be added to the Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie areas and along the future Kruunusillat light rail line.

Yliskylä will change strongly in the future due to Crown Bridges. Most of the current building stock was built in the 1970s.

An amendment to the town plan was approved for the area in November, which will enable the construction of a hybrid building connecting the tram depot, apartments and commercial premises along Reposalmentie. In the future, almost 1,000 inhabitants will move into the whole.

Read more: Helsinki City Council approves the construction of the Laajasalo hybrid depot related to the Crown Bridges by a crushing majority

In addition to this, other large-scale supplementary construction will therefore be carried out in the vicinity of the depot. The Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie areas will have almost 60,000 square meters of new living space, of which about two thirds would be located in the Koirasaarentie area and one third in the Ilomäentie area.

In addition to 1,400 new residents, the formula will enable new retail space.

In total, the change in the town plan of Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie and the hybrid depot approved by the council will bring 2,400 new residents to the northern part of Yliskylä.

The hybrid depot will be built partly in the area of ​​the current sports park.­

Town’s on the land owned by Koirasaarentie and Ilomäentie, supplementary construction would be located mainly in the existing street, park and recreation areas. There are also valuable natural sites in the formula area, such as rock forest and endangered groves.

In the case of private housing companies, construction will focus on the existing yard and parking areas of the plots, as well as residential plots. In addition, four detached house plots would be transformed into a block of flats.

A town plan change would also mean a well-known architect Viljo Revellin the demolition of the residential house Villa Ranta, designed in 1949, and the construction of a new building to replace it. Villa Ranta is located in the area between Laajasalonti and Isosaarentie.