The Professor Andreas Knie is an internationally renowned transport expert. Professor of Sociology at the Technical University of Berlin, he was Director of the Innovation Center for Mobility and Social Change and works at Berlin Research Center for Social Sciences (WZB) since 1988, where he founded the Mobility project group. He is currently one of the leaders of the research group on Digital Mobility and Social Change. In his vision of the mobility of the future, parked cars represent a great waste of space, which will be eliminated.

According to Knie, the problem of lack of space will become increasingly felt, as cities will have to adapt to the consequences of climate change. “There mobility of the future will be very different: the guide autonomous will make parked cars disappear. THE vehicles they will only stop to pick up or drop off the passengers, who will have called them with their smartphones before leaving home. These shuttle robotic they will take us wherever we want to go, alone or with other people, 24 hours a day. For this there will be no need to leave parked cars, freeing up precious space for other transport systems as well “. According to Knie, owning a car in the urban areas could become an outdated concept: “We need to realize that we are coming out of an era where the carwere the means of transport dominant; if we consider a city like Berlin, currently cars are responsible for more than 40% of traffic and occupy 80% of space; the rest is divided between bus, trains, bicycles And pedestrians. For this we need a more balanced distribution between the different media transport and we have to stop building so much“. When he needs a car, the sociologist uses car sharing.

And precisely the fact that the Volkswagen Group offer car sharing services such as WeShare or ride pooling such as MOIA is a sign of great foresight, according to the expert: “It is evidently understood that the 48 million car too many circulating in Germany; after that, thinking outside the schemes, we wondered what were the real needs of people. However I don’t think i services from mobility will become the core business of Homes automotive, which will continue to focus on vehicle production”Says Knie. In his vision, in the cities car to guide autonomous they will become a means of transport public, and the main customers will be the municipalities themselves and the local transport companies, which will purchase the vehicles for their activities. And the Homescar they should join forces with these partners so that autonomous shuttles can integrate with buses and trains.

Another trend to consider is that of digitization, which will have an increasingly decisive role. Ideally, all means from transport they should be combined into one app, to be able to choose the preferred supplier through which to book everything, frombus, at the bikes, atcar. “Public transport companies will have to be more flexible. Each of us has adapted their own style from life during the pandemic and now many people go in office only two or three times a week. The weather and it space of work have changed but, for example, i line prices railway they are as rigid as before Coronavirus. This needs to change”Resumes Knie, who then illustrates the usefulness of models digital according to consumption that allow you not to buy subscriptions in advance, as happens just with WeShare which charges only the actual use, always guaranteeing the best price.