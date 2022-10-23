The first known pedestrian death caused by a car occurred on August 17, 1896, when the prototype of one of the first cars that circulated in London ran over the Irish Bridget Driscoll in a park adjoining the old Palace. of Cristal. Today, every minute with 47 seconds dies 1 pedestrian on the planet of the 4.6 deaths recorded by road accidents.

At that time, the world population was 1.65 billion, of which 215 million, 13%, were urban. This coming November 15, the world population will reach 8 billion people, of which it is estimated that 58%, 4.64 billion, will be urban.

Population growth and migration from the countryside to the city have resulted in several issues that threaten the sustainability of societies. One of these issues is mobility, which, as a concept related to urban centers, appeared in the last years of the 20th century and everything indicates that it will be important in the 21st century. By urban mobility we understand the movement of people and goods in cities regardless of the means they use to move, whether on foot, public transport, car, bicycle, etc.

Deaths due to road accidents are already the eighth cause of death globally and the first for people between 5 and 29 years old. For this reason, the World Health Organization celebrates Pedestrian Day every August 17, the date of the first death caused by a road accident. The celebration aims to raise awareness about good mobility practices. One of them is a table that hierarchizes the road space. Pedestrians appear as the best option and so on.

pedestrians

The pedestrian is the most vulnerable and most common user. This is the group most exposed to road hazards (run overs or assaults). The infrastructure you need is the least expensive of the means of transportation. In addition, it does not pollute and it is cardiorespiratory exercise. Walking is recommended if the distance is less than 3 km.

cyclists

Cycling is a healthy means of transport for its users and for the environment. Walking is the most vulnerable group in the road space. Journeys between 3 and 5 km do not require an extraordinary physical effort. With physical condition you can travel up to 10 kms.

Public transport

Less vulnerable than pedestrians and cyclists. They are in danger of being assaulted or crashed on board. Public transport reduces pollution by being collective. It implies a smaller fleet of vehicles and a reduction in travel times.

Freight transport

It impacts the economic activity of a country. So that it generates a minimum environmental impact and does not interfere with the right of way of the rest of the passers-by, its operators must abide by specific signs such as: Circulate on indicated roads and times, do not transport prohibited materials, respect maximum load.

cars and motorcycles

Cars and motorcycles are a polluting and expensive method of transportation. Requires good signage for distribution, has lower priority, but tends to be the fastest growing. According to INEGI, 47 million cars circulate in our country. 15 million more than 10 years ago.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, Mexico ranks seventh in the world in deaths from traffic accidents. In addition, in CDMX, just over half of all the pollution caused by means of automotive transport was caused by private cars.

Dear reader

Given this scenario, it is essential to understand that all road users, and especially drivers of all types of motorized vehicles, must take responsibility for the risk that their means of transport implies for others… Do you prefer to drive the black car or the red one?

Take life.