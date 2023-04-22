In the coming years, the main cities of the state will have to face the unacceptable reality that currently pushes and demands the Sinaloan society. Urban regeneration, technological integration, care for the environment, sustainability, sustainable mobility, the economic dynamism and its new job offer will be some of the points on the government agendas.

Given the firm scenario that the state capital is experiencing, and its need to transform it into a quality, intelligent, sustainable and inclusive city, it is necessary to create a new program of Urban, Linear and Inclusive Regeneration (RULI), focused mainly on the recovery of public spaces and degraded areas to increase urban prosperity, incorporate linear parks and develop inclusive housing, which allow reactivating the local economy through the promotion of various sectors of the real estate and construction business.

The main objective of a program like RULI would be to reinvent the culiacan that we want and still have, an ideal city to live and work, designed and developed by and for people. With friendlier spaces for the citizen and more friendly with the environment.

Culiacán must show Mexico that its urbanization and nature are one and the same. For this reason, it is important to resume and, where appropriate, replicate transformative projects in other cities around the world, since having well-designed and managed public spaces generates a positive impact on the local economy, health, and well-being of people.

A great example is the linear parks, spaces of green areas that comply with the urban, social and ecological which in culiacan They can be developed in vacant places, forgotten infrastructures -train tracks-, streams or wide alleys. These parks, in addition to acting as catalysts for the environment -air quality, carbon capture and impact on the greenhouse effect- are natural drivers of local investment -necessary to detonate new real estate developments and businesses-.

In this context, a couple of days ago, the governor Ruben Rocha promised to create a linear park on Blvd. Manuel Clouthier, an urban regeneration project that would transform the area, a great success due to the lack of green areas, parks, and recreational spaces.

An integral diagnosis is urgently needed by Implan, a master plan for linear parks that includes the management of both urban and rural rivers and streams that captures on paper the objective image in which the aspirations of the inhabitants can be integrated.

