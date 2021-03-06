In a city with few green square meters per inhabitant -6, against the average 10 recommended by the World Health Organization-, each one of those meters is a treasure. This last year, and especially during the quarantine, the demand that exists from the neighbors for the green spaces, parks and squares of the City was in evidence. And the pandemic that humanity is going through generated in many the need to get closer to nature and crops; yes, even in the middle of the city. That is why terms began to spread that refer to the practice of agriculture in cities: urban gardens, urban agroecology, public-community gardens.

Although the phenomenon is not new, it began to gain notoriety. The orchards can be seen on the side of the tracks, in vacant lots, public lands, peeking out from the terraces, and even in tires transformed into pots. Courses are taught on social networks – virtuality brought many new stakeholders closer – and even the City has its own Urban Agriculture Manual. And in tune with this news, in December the Buenos Aires Legislature voted a law to frame these practices.

This week, one of these urban gardens was crossed by a controversy: the Don Julio grill will manage it in the Luna de Enfrente square, which was previously a playground. The produced will be donated and used by the neighbors, but the agreement that was signed with the Commune caused a stir.

The Don Julio grill signed an agreement with Commune 14 and is now setting up a vegetable garden in Soler and Gurruchaga. The harvest will be distributed among social institutions and residents of the Palermo neighborhood. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Nicolás Borrelli is an agronomist, researches issues related to agroecology and is doing a doctorate (INTA-Conicet) on the sustainable management of ornamental crops. “There are two major trends linked to urban gardens – he explains -. One is related to caring for and improving the environment and the idea of ​​filling cities with plants and flowers. The phenomenon is known as ‘green cities’. Increasingly people live in cities, in smaller and smaller houses. And these orchards link populations with nature and the possibility of having their own crops in the public space. The other trend has to do with hunger: to satisfy the needs in big cities, governments encourage self-cultivation “.

For Borrelli, urban gardens are part of the phenomenon of “green cities”, at the same time that they make a contribution to satisfy hunger. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Borrelli gives as an example the crisis of the 90s in Argentina, when INTA’s ProHuerta program was born, which promotes agroecological production for self-sufficiency or for commercialization at fairs and alternative markets.

One of the pioneers in these practices is Carlos Briganti, with his The Urban Recycler project. On the terrace of his house in Chacarita he has a garden that he built over more than ten years. Use 20-liter plastic paint cans or other recycled containers. Grow sunflowers, basil, chili peppers, lemon trees, avocados, aubergines, leeks, celery, tobacco plants (to scare away pests), parsley, fennel, zucchini, kinotos, bananas, arugula, aromatic, stevia and green beans, among others. It has jars full of seeds.

Carlos Briganti in the garden he set up on the terrace of his house, in Chacarita. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

“I started alone and now this group brings together more than 100 people. Nobody asks what you think, but what city do you want for the future,” Briganti tells Clarion marking the heterogeneity of those who participate in the project.

Briganti’s gardening action is well known because it has placed vibrantly painted roofs on many sidewalks, with the agreement of the fronts. They have 800 covers distributed between the City and Greater Buenos Aires. “The priority must be food, because we are facing a food emergency. We need food that is close, nutritious, good, cheap, affordable. But urban gardens are not only crops, but a way of recover bonding with neighbors and reconstitute the social fabric, “says Briganti.

The tires converted into flower pots that Briganti distributed throughout the City. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

At the door of his house he has two compost bins and in the courtyard, another one. No odors, no flies, no mosquitoes. Neighbors come by and leave their organic waste and also remove compost for their plants and crops. But many already have their own compost bins. As Briganti likes to say, “it is waste that does not go to the Ceamse landfill.”

In front of Briganti’s house there are two compost bins for the neighbors to leave their organic waste. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

In the City, the climate and the land help. Borrelli advises: “The ideal is not to force nature, sow following the calendar and do not use agrochemicals to control pests. Lettuce, cabbage, spinach, arugula, and radishes can be planted all year long. In summer, tomatoes, aubergines, bell peppers and zucchini. Legumes in winter. You don’t have to have a high level of knowledge to get started, there are many tools available. And especially, do not get frustrated along the way “

The expert gives another clue: “It helps a lot organize among several people. And on the other hand, what is grown can offset the economic downturn caused by inflation and the cost of food in many families. “

The Buenosairean legislator Roy Cortina (Socialist Party) last year promoted the law on urban agriculture that was approved in December. Among other things, it indicates that the Buenos Aires government must identify available land spaces to be used as vegetable gardens.

A law approved in December by the Buenos Aires Legislature provides that the Buenos Aires Executive must identify the spaces available to build orchards. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“Only in Buenos Aires schools, there are more than 400 orchards. Walking through the neighborhoods, they can be seen everywhere, but a framework was needed. The bill emphasizes the virtuous circle that can be generated between the State, social and neighborhood organizations, the intervention of experts and also private parties. Because without all these protagonists, urban agriculture is left without a leg, something is always missing. They are models that are already applied in the world, with the collaboration of companies that from their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) plans support these orchards or universities or research centers. I believe that with these actors massiveness can be achieved, “says Cortina.

In Villa Lugano, the residents of Villa 20 cultivate and harvest in a terraced orchard of almost 150 m2. In addition to taking advantage of the knowledge of the peoples of the north of Argentina and neighboring countries, such as Bolivia and Peru, this terrace allows them to take better advantage of the available space. Neighbors come during the week to work the land and remove weeds, and on Sundays to harvest.

The terraced orchard of Villa 20. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Very early on Friday Lidia, Guadalupe, Juan and Isabel worked among the crops. Isabel, 84, is the specialist in fighting ants. “We do not use chemicals, so we fight them with rice, yeast, slurry, orange peels, bitter plants or the fruits of paradise, with whatever we have at hand “, he says and smiles. Juan studies Agronomy at the UBA and here he takes everything to the territory His learning.

Lidia tells that what they harvest helps a lot in the family economy: tomatoes, squash, zucchini, green leaves. In addition, they grow an herb that is widely consumed in the neighborhood, the huacatay, with a delicious aroma, a mixture of mint, basil, lemon and tarragon. It is used in the recipe for ají de gallina. “It is the aromatic sister of basil. We also grow quirquiña, which is the main ingredient in a hot sauce, llajwa,” says Juan. Quirquiña smells like a combination of coriander, arugula, and rue.

Isabe, Juan, Guadalupe and Lidia take care of the Villa 20 garden. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Miguel Funes works for the City and helped create this garden, but now the management is in the hands of the neighbors themselves. When they started, the place was a garbage dump and the first crops were grown in boxes. The terraces are already three years old and up to they managed to grow quinoa and Andean potatoes. Funes says that the harvest is distributed among those who collaborate with the care. Now the neighbors plan to focus on aromatic and medicinal herbs, to produce and sell.

The next objective of the neighbors who carry out the garden in Villa 20 is to grow aromatic and medicinal herbs to sell. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The City’s Environmental Protection Agency is in charge of promoting these gardens and developed a Urban Agriculture Manual, where you can find tips and a crop and harvest calendar. He is also in charge of the regulation of the law, in which they are working. From that office they confirmed that the communes will also be involved in the survey of the spaces available for the orchards.

In 2020 there were 56 virtual workshops, 33 of them focused on the first steps of a garden. “Training on vegetable gardens has been around for several years, but after the pandemic there was a boom,” says Eduardo Macchiavelli, Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment. There are many neighbors who are developing their own home gardens and facilitate the incorporation of very simple environmental concepts, such as compost generation or learning to consume seasonal food. But above all, this helps to become aware of the impact of individual actions “.

