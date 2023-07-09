Urban flooding | Neighbors grabbed their rakes: community spirit saved Käpylää’s street from flooding

A clever neighborhood community saved Pohjolankatu from the flood. Sewers were raked open with joint efforts, which gave a reminder of the old working spirit of the village community.

Saturday night heavy rain showers caused the streets to flood all over Helsinki. In Käpylä, the residents of Pohjolankatu joined forces and resourcefully began to rake open the drains.

Mervi Mölsä there was a guest in the village who was on a bicycle trip when it rained.

“When he came back, he asked if I had a boat. They say it could have traveled along Pohjolankatu!” Mölsä updates.

He thought the claim was an exaggeration at first until he looked out the window. Water rippled down the street in buckets, and the drains didn’t drain.

At the same time, he noticed that a group of neighbors had gathered there with rakes to remove branches and other debris from blocking the drains.

Nausea grabbed a rake in his hand and joined the workers.

“However, I thought that there would probably have been stronger weapons. It looked dangerous when people couldn’t move on the sidewalks,” says Mölsä.

He called the emergency services. However, there were so many alarms caused by heavy rains around Helsinki that the emergency services had to be called to reserve their resources for the most critical areas.

Mölsä and his neighbors hustled in the street for an hour before the drains could be pulled. According to Mölsä, Pohjolankatu falls from both ends, which only caused more garbage to flow into the sewers.

According to Mölsä, the water reached a height of about 30–50 centimeters.

“One neighbor’s rubber boots got completely full of water,” he says.

Event was for Mölsä an indication of the kind of “talking of the village community”, which today is not noticeable to the same extent as it used to be.

“They are usually always the same people who hustle. However, Tämmöinen is so special that it gathers a different crowd.”

An older woman and even a sixth-grade boy were involved in the task. Working together generated discussion. The neighbors talked about climate change, among other things, and wondered whether these are the kind of extreme phenomena that might increase in the future.

“One man even said that if he could save the world this way, he would stand here all the time,” says Mölsä.