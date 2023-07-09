Urban flooding | In Helsinki, water was pumped until late at night after a heavy downpour

Tasks caused by the heavy rainstorm were handled by all units of the Helsinki Rescue Service and five contracted fire brigades.

HEAVY RAINFALL swept over the center of Helsinki on Saturday. There was a flood of water through the roofs to the ground floor of the Kamppi shopping center. For example, in Kaivokukka’s store, water was pouring through the suspended ceilings at six o’clock in the evening.

On Saturday, the fire marshal who was on duty at the Helsinki rescue service described to HS that the problem in Kamppi was so extensive and that there was so much water that almost nothing could be done. According to him, the rainwater pipe had burst, which caused the problem.

“We were very busy yesterday. At six o’clock, that is, about half an hour after the start of the heavy rain, tasks started to come in,” fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Toni Fohlin commented on Sunday.

According to him, Kamppi’s big task came at the beginning, after which there were about 30 tasks in a short time. The biggest water damage was still being pumped until almost two in the morning, even though all the Helsinki Rescue Service’s own units and five contracted fire brigades were involved in the work.

Flooding in Northern Espa on Saturday.

Flood on Mannerheimintie near Tilka on Saturday at 6 pm.

Major however, according to Fohlin, some of the tasks involved minor water damage. However, the properties should take care of them themselves, he points out.

“The rescue service enters the picture at the point when the damage threatens the urban infrastructure, health or property more. Nowadays, people are used to calling the emergency number, which creates quite a lot of tasks for us.”

He assumes that more water damage may still be discovered today as people check basements they didn’t visit yesterday.

According to Fohlin, work shifts like Saturday’s are familiar to emergency services.

“These are not exceptional. Climate change is a fact and the rains are increasing and getting harder. Our sewer network just can’t handle that amount of water in such a short time, so the water goes down into the basements. That’s how it always happens here.”