Urban environment | Underground “climate change” can destabilize buildings and damage urban infrastructure

Climate change is constantly in the news headlines. The two warmest days on earth were experienced just recently, at the beginning of July.

About global average temperature has reliable results since 1880.

It has not been noticed that the soil is also warming. Scientists are now talking about “underground climate change”.

Now this change has been measured more and more precisely.

When heat spreads from the air to the soil, it also raises the soil temperatures.

According to a recent study, the ground can heat up under big cities in a way that can endanger the foundations of buildings.

Civil engineer Alessandro Rotta Loria use as an example the core of Chicago ie of the Chicago Loop area.

The core of Chicago is known for its skyscrapers like New York.

It is the second largest business center in the United States, right after New York’s Central Manhattan.

Rotta Loria is an engineer at Northwestern University in Illinois who measured the temperatures of the Chicago core for three years.

He tuned a network of temperature sensors underground that transmitted data wirelessly.

From the data he received, he built a three-dimensional computer model. It illustrates how the rise in temperature changed and is changing the underground environment.

Modeling take you back in time to 1951. Into the future, the model extends all the way to 2051.

The modeling reveals how underground heat islands affect buildings and the city’s basic structures.

Rotta Loria calculated that the ground under Chicago is currently warming by about 0.14 degrees per year.

The land under cities can slowly shift or sink if the soil dries out and compacts at the same time. Heat causes it.

Only recently was a calculation completed according to which The core of New York could sink under the great weight of its skyscrapers.

WARM comes mostly from underground pipelines and electrical cables that run underfoot. Part of the heat also comes through the metro tunnels.

Of course, the soil is usually piled under all the buildings, and the parking garages are also solidly built. But they also leak heat to the ground.

Underneath Chicago there is particularly finely ground clay. It either shrinks or swells under the influence of heat and water.

Researcher Rotta Loria does not claim that buildings will collapse when the climate warms.

However, even small changes, perhaps only millimeters near the surface, stress or move the foundations. Before long, it affects the durability of the structures.

“Buildings and infra is not designed to withstand such fluctuations,” says Rotta Loria.

Loria the rat observed larger temperature variations in the northern parts of Chicago’s core, which is built more densely than in other areas.

The temperatures in the different layers of the soil varied from one to five degrees.

How much soil moved under the buildings depended on the type of soil. The variation was 8–12 millimeters.

A few millimeters may sound like little, because the foundations are designed to flex.

However, older buildings and other infrastructure are not necessarily designed this way.

Underground climate change has probably already caused cracks and breaks in the foundations.

The soil and heat islands of other big cities have also been studied. The cities studied are, for example, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Nanjing and Berlin.

The best way to prevent the phenomenon is, of course, to cut atmospheric emissions.

Locally, it has been tried, for example, to direct the waste heat produced by the Paris metro to a new destination. It has heated apartment buildings and water.

The study was published by scientific journal Nature Communications Engineering. The website also reported on it Science Alert.