Urban environment The Supreme Administrative Court rejected the appeal of the association, which opposed the construction of the Pirkkola multipurpose hall

The construction of the Pirkkola multipurpose hall has been controversial since last spring.

Supreme In its decision issued on Tuesday, the Administrative Court has rejected Pro luonto ry’s appeal against the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court regarding the construction of the Pirkkola Hall.

Administrative Court rejected in November, the association appealed and allowed the construction of the hall to continue.

The new multifunctional hall in Pirkkola has been battled since the spring. Pro Nature, which opposes the construction of the hall, has appealed that the hall would narrow the forest in Central Park.

The appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court concerned the nature conservation values ​​of the area.

Association according to the construction site of the sports hall, several habitats for rot rot moss have been found and there is a potential breeding and resting place for the flying squirrel in the area.

The Administrative Court ruled in a previous decision that the construction site is not an important site for rotting moss. The solution was based on a field visit made by the ely center and its observations.

Based on the survey, no breeding squirrel breeding and resting sites have been found in the area.

Association according to a complaint to the Supreme Administrative Court, the previous nature assessment had been carelessly drafted and unreliable.

The Supreme Administrative Court considers that the target area is mainly barren and open rock forest with a small number of habitats for rotten moss. Consequently, the ely center may also have ended up assessing that this is not an important site for the survival of the moss, the decision writes.

The Supreme Administrative Court finds that there are no grounds for changing the decision of the Administrative Court.