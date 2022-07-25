Urban environment | Laakso’s historic riding arena in Helsinki will be closed for six years

Laakso’s historic riding arena will be out of use for several years.

of the valley the field will be removed from equestrian use for six years.

The city of Helsinki has leased the area as part of it of the valley joint hospital plan for Kiinteistö Oy Laakso joint hospital until 2028.

of the valley the equestrian stadium was the stage for the Helsinki Olympics in 1952. The equestrian stadium was inaugurated by the marshal Carl Gustaf Mannerheim in 1937. It was built with the goal of the 1940 Olympic Games, but after the war, the stadium was not competed at the Olympic level until 1952.

The city owns Laakso’s equestrian stadium, and already in the original agreement it was stipulated that the field was to be used by all equestrian clubs, riders and police riders. This has been the case since 1937.

Laakso has been a significant place in the history of Finnish equestrian sports. There have been organized both international competitions and championships in various equestrian disciplines. Over the course of history, the shape of the field has been changed and many facilities have been renovated. The original grandstand burned down in 1989 and a new one was only received in 2000.

Helsinki The riders will organize the national dressage competitions at the Laakso field next weekend, 30-31. July. So they are the last competitions on the Laakso field for six years.