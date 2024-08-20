Ciudad Juarez.- The mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, delivered eight units to the General Directorate of Urban Development, which will be assigned to the Supervision Department, in order to streamline the procedures of the city department. The delivery took place on the esplanade of the municipal presidency, where the mayor mentioned that the RAM 700 SLT Regular AB 2024 units were acquired with a total investment of 3 million 665 thousand 600 pesos, so each vehicle had a cost of 458 thousand 200 pesos. He clarified that the purchase was made without acquiring debt and indicated that the delivery is made because sometimes it is complicated to carry out inspections. He said that with these actions the Municipal Government provides work tools to the municipal employees who are in charge of carrying out the verifications throughout the city. “We will continue to report what is being acquired in terms of equipment for the Municipal Government service, since we are permanently equipping the departments,” he explained. The Director of Urban Development, Claudia Verónica Morales, thanked the mayor for the support he provides to the department and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Juarez community. The head of the Supervision Department went to receive the units. This area is responsible for addressing complaints from citizens and applying the corresponding regulations for the ordering of Ciudad Juárez.