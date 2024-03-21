Urban Development | The mayor of Turku is now talking about “megaurbanization” – This is the brand new mega vision

A mega project is being conceptualized in Turku, which would be ready in almost 50 years. According to Mayor Minna Arve, Turku is moving into a major urbanization phase.

Turku wants to get rid of the “rust banana”, i.e. the old industrial areas on the outskirts of the city center.

“Turku is moving into a major urbanization phase,” says the mayor of Turku Minna Arve (cook).

One of the old industrial areas is located in Itäharju. In the area there are, for example, car repair shops, a construction equipment rental company and a bakery with factory stores.