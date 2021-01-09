Urban culture The Töölöntori kiosk kiosk, known for its mustard, has closed

The kiosk has been operating in the same space since 1963.

Over The kiosk kiosk, which operated on Töölöntori in Helsinki for half a century, has been closed.

The window of the Töölö torigrill tells about the closure of operations and thanks customers for the past years.

The kiosk has been in the same space since 1963, but before that there was a temporary small kiosk on the edge of the square since the Olympic year.

The most famous kiosk has been its homemade mustard.

The window informs you that the operation has ended.­

Despite from the pandemic affecting restaurant entrepreneurs More new entrants to Töölöntori’s restaurant offering have come quite recently.

At the end of 2019, the Piglets bistro was opened on Sandelsinkatu, and last year, B5 Black, which offers street food, started next to a traditional sausage kiosk.

HS did not reach the Töölö torigrill entrepreneur to comment on the closure decision.