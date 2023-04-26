Urban culture | The Flow festival leaves Suvilahti

The Flow festival will announce its 2024 venue after this year’s festival.

The Flow festival will take place for the last time in Helsinki's Suvilahti next summer, the festival informs.

Flow will announce its 2024 venue after this year’s festival. The release does not take a position on whether the festival will remain permanently in its new venue. Flow does not give interviews about it.

“Due to the expanding construction works in the area, Suvilahti is no longer suitable as a venue for Flow”, the announcement states.

The festival published a short update on its various social media channels on Tuesday evening, which read as follows: “Flow Festival, Suvilahti 2007–2023.”

HS reported last summer that the construction work of Suvilahti’s new event center threatens to move the festivals organized in the area to a new address, at least temporarily. The Tuska festival has also been organized in Suvilahti.

Last year, the city preliminarily assessed the organizers that the construction of the Suvilahti Event Hub will limit the organization of major events for three years. The years 2022–2025 were said to be the project’s preliminary implementation schedule.

Flow festival production manager Katariina Uusitupa told Helsingin Sanomat last July that the festival might move permanently away from Suvilahti.

“We’ve thought about a lot of other options, but they haven’t really been mapped out for an urban festival. If we find a good place, we might move there permanently,” Uusitupa said at the time.