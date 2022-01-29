Sunday, January 30, 2022
Urban culture Numerous tigers have been carved in Helsinki over the weekend – a huge work does not frighten the storm, but rain can be a fate for it

January 29, 2022
City|Urban culture

The actual Chinese New Year celebrations have been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

29.1. 15:58

On Monday to celebrate Chinese New Year when the year of the bull ends and the tiger begins.

In Helsinki, the traditional big eve celebrations at the Citizens’ Hall have been canceled this year due to the corona situation. On the central street and in the courtyards of the cultural centers, on the other hand, there have been several artists carving ice tigers.

Artist Eeva Karhu hurried on a Saturday day at the Kanneltalo yard to complete his parimetric tiger before the blizzard. The sculpture aims for something with its forepaws.

“But I still don’t think it’s actually offensive. Rather playful and lurking, ”Karhu thinks.

On Saturday, the artist Eeva Karhu worked hard in the yard of Kanneltalo. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

The finished sculptures are scheduled to be on display for a week if the weather stays cold enough. On Saturday, the bear concluded that the tigers survived a possible snowstorm perfectly. For a tiger, plus slush and rain would be more dangerous than a snowstorm, after a storm a cat can be lured back into appearance by brushing.

Central StreetA There are several sculptures in the center of Helsinki. In addition to Kanneltalo, there are sculptures in the courtyards of the cultural centers near Stoa, Vuotalo, Maunula House and Annatalo.

The actual Chinese New Year celebrations have been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program will be shown online on the Helsinki Channel on Monday from 5 pm. There will be dancing, music and a kungfu performance.

Latvian ice artists Ines Valtere (left) and Donatas Mockus (right) carved ice on Keskuskatu on Saturday. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Ines Valtere finishes his sculpture. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

