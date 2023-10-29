Urban culture | Little Finland grew into a real attraction of Töölönlahti, and now its fate speaks

Finlandia Hall wants to keep Little Finlandia as a cafe and event space. The city of Helsinki is eyeing the building as a shelter for schools and kindergartens.

From Little Finland Töölönlahti’s own attraction has grown, says Finlandia Hall’s CEO Johanna Tolonen.

That is why he hopes that the building will be allowed to remain in place until the end of the decade. Finlandia Hall has presented this to the city of Helsinki, but the matter has not yet progressed on the table of the city’s decision-makers.

Finlandia Hall and the City of Helsinki have different views on the future of Little Finland.

The CEO of Finlandia Hall, Johanna Tolonen, says that Little Finland will have time to serve as an escape room for schools and daycare centers even later.

As of now, Little Finlandia is allowed to be in Töölönlahti until the end of 2025. Finlandia Hall is currently under renovation, which is scheduled to be completed at the turn of 2024–2025.

Little Finlandia was originally built as an escape room during the renovation of Finlandia Hall.

Helsinki would like the building to be an emergency space for kindergartens and schools, which are in short supply from time to time. Deputy Mayor of Urban Environment Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) says that, however, no final decision has been made regarding the fate of Little Finland.

According to Sinnemäki, the matter is to be discussed in the near future.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Anni Sinnemäki thinks that Töölönlahti needs a cafe, but it is not necessarily Little Finland.

“It will certainly also be used as a building for the education and training sector. At what point the building will be transferred to this type of use, there is no final policy yet.”

Sinnemäki says that it is important to look at different options.

“ “Helsinki’s core center desperately needs spaces to develop the city’s vitality.”

Question Little Finland is also connected to the ongoing development of the Töölönlahti park. In Sinnemäki’s opinion, the park needs a year-round picnic spot or cafe, open to everyone.

However, the place is not necessarily Little Finland.

Finlandia Hall’s Tolonen suggests that the wooden building assembled from modules could be split up if necessary, leaving the cafe part in Töölönlahti.

“There isn’t another year-round cafe in Töölönlahti, and I’m terribly afraid that there won’t be one after that, since it’s so difficult to get a permit.”

Sinnemäki does not consider the splitting up of Little Finland to be a likely option.

“Schools and kindergartens also need a kitchen. I personally doubt that the building will be chopped up, but that is probably also something that should be reviewed and evaluated.”

The Little Finland cafe and summer terrace have been popular.

Little Finland Tolonen also justifies the necessity of the extra time by the fact that there is a shortage of large event spaces in the center of Helsinki, which is why events are moved to other cities.

Sinnemäki, on the other hand, sees that the challenges related to meetings will ease a little when the renovation of Finlandia Hall is completed.

Tolonen emphasizes that Pikku-Finlandia has been really popular as a meeting place not only among the event crowd but also among the townspeople.

He compares it to attractions like Löyly and Allas sea resort, which were also built with a temporary permit.

“Helsinki’s core center desperately needs spaces to develop the city’s vitality. The building’s service life is at least fifty years, which means it has time to serve other purposes even later.”