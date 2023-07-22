Urban culture | Helsinki has the same problem as many of the world’s metropolises – Raoul Grünstein believes he knows the solution

Raoul Grünstein believes that in urban planning you should not try to build everything too ready, but give space to people’s own ideas and creativity.

Raoul Grünstein is an advocate of urban culture who has been involved in the creation of Helsinki’s Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo and the sea spa Allas Sea Pool. Now he has a serious business for the townspeople.

Sun shines in Suvilahti! What a great day to stroll along Sörnäistenranta and talk at the same time by Raoul Grünstein with about urban development.

According to the dictionary definition, flaneuring is aimless wandering around the city, and this is Grünstein’s hobby both in Helsinki and in other European cities. Like, for example, in Stockholm, Berlin and Antwerp.