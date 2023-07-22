Saturday, July 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Urban culture | Helsinki has the same problem as many of the world’s metropolises – Raoul Grünstein believes he knows the solution

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Urban culture | Helsinki has the same problem as many of the world’s metropolises – Raoul Grünstein believes he knows the solution

Raoul Grünstein believes that in urban planning you should not try to build everything too ready, but give space to people’s own ideas and creativity. Picture: Outi Neuvonen / HS

Culture|Urban culture

Raoul Grünstein is an advocate of urban culture who has been involved in the creation of Helsinki’s Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo and the sea spa Allas Sea Pool. Now he has a serious business for the townspeople.

Sun shines in Suvilahti! What a great day to stroll along Sörnäistenranta and talk at the same time by Raoul Grünstein with about urban development.

According to the dictionary definition, flaneuring is aimless wandering around the city, and this is Grünstein’s hobby both in Helsinki and in other European cities. Like, for example, in Stockholm, Berlin and Antwerp.

#Urban #culture #Helsinki #problem #worlds #metropolises #Raoul #Grünstein #believes #solution

See also  China | Xi Jinping continues to lead China, the majority of the rest of the core of power has been replaced - Xi took his obedient supporters by his side
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Homosexual couples will be able to legalize their free union on equal terms in Bolivia

Homosexual couples will be able to legalize their free union on equal terms in Bolivia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result