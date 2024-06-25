Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Urban culture | Finland's most famous skate park is threatened with the end: "You can never destroy our spirit"

June 25, 2024
in World Europe

More skating facilities are being built in Suvilahti, even though the Park’s future is uncertain.

Finland the construction of the most famous skatepark Suvilahti DIY continues, although its future is uncertain. Enthusiasts are still improving the place as a work of art.

Now the park is at risk of running out. The city has zoned the highway to go over it.

Autotie is part of Suvilahti’s new plan, where an entertainment center with hotels, restaurants and office space would be built in the area.

