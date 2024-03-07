Urban culture | Elmu is planning a cultural center for Vanhankaupunkoski

Nosturi, which used to be the home of the live music association, was demolished in 2020. Since then, the association's efforts to find new premises have failed again and again.

Alive The music association Elmu has started negotiations with the City of Helsinki regarding the premises of the old verka factory in Vanhankaupunginkoski.

“The city has given the green light to the fact that the space would be well suited to our planned activities”, the vice-chairman of the board of Elmu Salla Vallius tells.

Finding a rent level that satisfies both parties can be a challenge, but at least according to the information Elmu has received, no one else is currently negotiating the space, says Vallius.

If a mutually satisfactory solution is found, the construction of the cultural center could be started very quickly for Elmu. The association plans to start concert activities and other communal cultural activities in the premises.

However, the schedule is determined according to the city's process, says Vallius.

On Wednesday, Elmu made a rental offer to the city.

On behalf of Elmu, the implementation of the plans in the premises could start even with a quick schedule. See also Mental Health | Many children who do poorly in school suffer from mental health problems as adults - "Every child should be able to excel in something"

Concert activities in addition, Elmu aims to create a platform in the space where cultural entrepreneurs and freelancers could meet each other, share information and come up with ideas together.

“We have noticed that the capital region lacks a place where small actors in the cultural sector could gather. There is plenty of office space available, but it may not always be attainable for entities that do not play by the same rules as clear market players,” says Vallius.

In the premises of Verkatehta, it is also planned to continue the age-restricted volunteer activities, which were already done when Elmu worked in the Lepakko building in Ruoholahti, Helsinki. This activity has also been continued at Roihupello's Tulppakuja, or “Tulppi”, which is Elmu's newest training hall. Elmu's office is also located there.

At the moment, Elmu is producing next summer's Alppipuisto Folk Festival with volunteers.

“Everyone who wants to can get involved in creating a music culture in the city, which can create meaningful experiences and a sense of belonging for the participants, possibly also prevent marginalization and create new career opportunities,” Vallius describes the purpose of volunteering.

See also Book review | Tommi Melender wrote a topical novel about the history of Finnish right-wing radicalism Elmu has made a plan called Proto Arabia for the use of a brick house on the shore of Vanhankaupunginkoski.

The space would serve, among other things, as a meeting place for small operators in the cultural sector.

Elm Nosturi, which previously served as its headquarters, was demolished in 2020. After that, the association's efforts to find new premises are withered time after time. Vallius says that the matter has aroused feelings of frustration and unfairness.

“We have always tried to promote the project proactively. It feels like a rug has always been pulled from under your feet.”

The current negotiations with the city have been positive and took place in a good spirit, Vallius says.

“Tulppisen” the lease agreement with the city of Helsinki is valid for many more years, so regardless of what happens to Verkatehtaa's plans, Roihupello's training facilities will remain in place for the time being. However, the property is located in a planning area, so there is no information about its longer-term fate.

The brick building in Vanhankaupunkinkoski has been empty for the past few years. Its most recent tenant was the Metropolia University of Applied Sciences.

Before Nosturi, Elmu operated in the premises of the Lepakko building in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, from which it moved to Nosturi in 1999, when Lepakko was demolished.

For more than 40 years, the association has organized gigs and run training camp activities in the capital region.

Read more: A 3,000-person concert venue and training facilities are coming to Töölö – Elmu plans to move to the area of ​​the old ice rink

Read more: Elmu, Kallio-liike and Block party want to buy a tsarist-era warehouse from the city for a euro as a concert venue

Read more: Elmu's move to Puhos failed – Relocation plans were made without the premises owner's permission