Urban culture | A woman secretly sows marigolds and cornflowers next to a road site – You shouldn’t, says the authority

Urban culture|City gardener Timo Koski says that if permission is asked for self-sowing, it is usually given.

14.9. 15:34

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Onkiniemenkatu unexpectedly grows beautiful flowers near the construction pit. Anna Holmqvist admitted that she had sown the flowers with seeds from the landscape field. City gardener Timo Koski emphasizes the importance of a permit for planting. Police inspector Konsta Arvelin clarifies possible criminal titles.

Onkiniemenkatu unexpectedly beautiful flowers grow near the construction pit. Among other things, marigolds and poppies are blooming near the construction site fences and the new transformer station.

Where did they come from? Is it about unauthorized sowing, which is also called guerilla sowing?

Exceptionally the origin of the flower occurrence was confirmed to be an active city dweller. Lives nearby Anna Holmqvist acknowledged the act in the messages he sent to the editor.

“I’m guilty,” he says.

“The summer road works have been big from Mustastalahti to Onkiniemi. The city brought a new converter station to Onkiniemenkatu in early summer and planted hay around it”.

Holmqvist added flower seeds from the landscape field to the hay. The planting is now blooming nicely on Onkiniemenkatu, although part of the area has already remained under asphalt.

Next to the transformer, the seeds of cornflower, malop, summer malvik, summer gauze, silk poppy, summer pet and marigold are blooming or have bloomed.

One of the reasons for beautifying the surroundings was the 70th anniversary of the housing company Näsinkartano. In the courtyard of the building company there are beautiful flower plantings, which are held up by poles. Holmqvist is one of the active ones.

Another one you may not sow on land without a permit, not even on city land. City gardener Timo Koski The city of Tampere says that some people ask permission to plant flowers or other plants. “Usually permission is given.”

Responsibility is something that Koski emphasizes. A well-intentioned action can sometimes cause a lot of harm, especially if it spreads a harmful alien species or some other unwanted plant.

Koski reminds that even sowing and planting in house gutters requires a permit.

Flowers attract many kinds of furries.

The flower meadow is right next to the driveway of the houses.

Which The police inspector answers the question – does the guerrilla planter of the crime Konsta Arvelin From the Police Board.

It can be a violation of control or slight damage, but only if the activity causes damage to the property. The third case is the sowing or planting of alien species, there is separate legislation for that.

Violation of management is a violation of the property owner’s protection, it is stipulated in Chapter 28 of the Criminal Code.

The harshest punishment is three months in prison, but a typical punishment is a fine. However, an act that has caused only minor harm is not considered a breach of management.

Slight damage is regulated in Chapter 35 of the Criminal Code. The punishment for that is a fine. In this case too, it must be assessed whether the activity will cause damage to the property, if it is necessary to remove, mow or uproot the plants planted there.

The sowing or planting of harmful alien species is regulated separately. If, for example, giant balsam or another harmful alien species is planted on city property, then the perpetrator should be suspected of violating the regulations on harmful alien species.

This crime is regulated in Section 21 of the Act on the Management of Risks Caused by Alien Species and is punishable by a fine.