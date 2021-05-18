Urban culture A temporary place was found for Sompasauna in Hermanninranta

The sauna can certainly be in the agreed place only until the end of 2023.

Helsinki A temporary location has been found for Sompasauna on Hermanninranta.

HS announced at the beginning of May that the City of Helsinki would issue departure passes from Sompasaari to Sompasauna by mid-June.

It was already said at that time that a temporary place was being sought for the sauna.

“In the city had a meeting with the Sompasauna Society a week ago. At the meeting, the club presented whether the sauna could be moved to Hermanninranta, ”says Kalasatama’s project manager Hannu Asikainen.

“The location presented was ok, according to city officials, and now the club has sent a rental application for it.”

Asikainen points out that the sauna cannot be in the agreed location for very many years now, as the construction of the southern part of Hermanninranta may start already in 2024. Before that, ie by the end of 2023, the sauna may have to be changed again.

Representatives of the Sompasauna Society have also been informed about the matter.

“For them, this arrangement worked. The sauna then moves to a new location, possibly just a little further north in the Hermanninranta area. But it will not be clear until later. ”

Fishing port In the northern part of the Hermanninranta area, housing and services are planned for about 5,000 new residents.

Hermanninranta is set to become an ecologically sustainable district where green infrastructure has a special significance and weight. The plans are presented to residents at an online event on Wednesday.

Sompasauna was the first to talk about the new place Yle.