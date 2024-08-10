Urban culture | A decision on the renovation of Suvilahti’s brick gas clock already in August

Urban culture|On Monday, the city government will present to the council the renovation of the gas meter so that construction would start in September and be ready in the summer of 2025.

Helsinki On Monday, the city council will present a decision on improving the usability of Suvilahti’s brick gas clock. The city government presents the approval of the detailed project plan to the council.

The main lines of the project have already been approved by the city council in June.

The estimated cost level has now been increased from the amount approved in June by 100,000 euros to 2.1 million euros.

The brick gas clock has been used occasionally for events, but it has only held 60 people at a time. If the current project is realized as it is, gatherings and events for 880 visitors could be organized in the bell.

If implemented, the project would enable year-round operation in the brick clock.

Suvilahti has profiled itself as an area for cultural events for a long time. Creative industry operators and companies work in the area.

An Event Hub entertainment center for 5,000 spectators is also planned for Suvilahti. Film and TV production, office, hotel and restaurant facilities are also planned for the entertainment center.

Located at Parrukatu 2 in Suvilahti, the brick gas clock is easily accessible from many directions in Helsinki.

In the year The brick-clad gas clock, built in 1910 and renovated in 2022, has a remarkably high architectural and cultural historical value, the presentation of the city government states. Suvilahti has been classified as a nationally significant built cultural environment.

The brick gas bell and the neighboring steel frame of the gas bell have become hallmarks of the Suvilahti area, and they have a prominent position in the cityscape and significant value from the point of view of Helsinki’s urban culture.

The restored brick clock, which has been found to be safe for health, is also an internationally rare object, and it has the prerequisites to act as an attraction for events organized in the Suvilahti area, the presentation says.

Helsinki in the city strategy 2021–2025, there is an aligned desire to create an experience center in Suvilahti, where culture and leisure are strongly present.

The most famous events in the area have been the Flow and Tuska festivals.

The construction work is supposed to start in September, and the aim is to get it ready so that the space can be used for events as early as June next year.