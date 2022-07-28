Urban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem has a cost of € 36.99, but definitely worth a lot more; the shape is oval and manages to wrap the user well with an audio not without flaws, but definitely valid for what he has to do. This is not a speaker suitable for big parties, but in his small way he tries to get as much music as possible and demonstrates it with countless inputs to have anywhere access to your favorite audio. There are two colors available, black and gray, and I personally tried the second option, finding it very versatile even in design. Suitable for both those who play sports and want a little acoustic accompaniment, and for those who are more oriented towards something more elegant.

The Urban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem comes at home with a comfortable cord that allows you to keep it securely anywhere: hanging, in your hand or as you prefer. In addition, the speaker is extremely light and this can be very useful for those who want to take it with them for a walk. Don’t worry: you won’t get tired with him on! Beyond that, it presents Splashproof certification which does not make it suitable for diving, but makes it impervious to water splashes. Great to keep by the pool, for example, or under an umbrella when it rains.

Ready to live a summer with theUrban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem?

Urban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem has three audio inputs

Yes, Energy Sistem’s Urban Box 3 Mist will not allow you to run out of music; Before talking about the various entrances, however, it is right to shift attention for a moment to the materials used and the various components present inside. Let’s talk about a speaker built with ABS materialvery resistant to shocks and time, and inside it has gods full-range speakers (two 8W speakers) with 52mm drivers in the center of the cabinet.

On the sides, however, there are two passive membrane radiators with the company logo on display. Its weight is around 527 gramsfor a length of about 18.5 centimeters and a diameter of 7.8 centimeters. Do you think all this is taking up all the space possible and imaginable? Well, Energy Sistem has thought big and the Urban Box 3 Mist therefore has 3 audio inputs. Let’s talk about a USB input, audio-in with the classic 3.5 mm aux cable and a slot for a microSD with a maximum capacity of up to 64 GB.

We can well say that all this makes the Urban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem a speaker suitable for everyone and at any time, even in the car; I personally used it instead of the radio, for example, which does not have a USB input and after two years of listening to the same CD I wanted to hear something different. With Energy Sistem’s Urban Box 3 Mist this was possible. Overcomes the annoying noises of the car wellalways keeping the external ones so as not to prevent listening to important acoustics such as sirens or the like.

Autonomy from 12 hours: will it be true?

Absolutely yes! I have not used Energy Sistem’s Urban Box 3 Mist continuously for all the hours indicated, but by making a small calculation I can guarantee that it respects the autonomy promised by the company. Charging, on the other hand, takes only 3 hours and personally I find them slightly heavy to deal with. Keep in mind, however, that the more functionality the device has, the more time it will take to recharge and, looking closely at the Urban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem, I would say that it is fine but with reserve. Furthermore, the battery used is 2,000 mAh.

Going back to what Energy Sistem’s Urban Box 3 Mist possesses, the various device audio inputs are well hidden under a silicone part. It covers everything very well, so as to guarantee further impermeability to the various technological parts; I have encountered some problem closing this small door, as the silicone part did not fit well and I had to waste some time and calm to be able to seal it well. I recommend using the utmost calm and not speeding up the procedure so as not to see the doors raised and, perhaps, close to damage.

On the front, where the silicone part is also positioned, we find the power button and the volume control. I haven’t found any latencies of any kind, then great for those who have to constantly lower or raise the volume of the listening audio. Beyond that, it is present a small blue LED that indicates both the ignition and the battery status. All this is clearly marked and drawn in the instruction booklet present in the box.

With True Wireless Stereo technology, the Urban Box 3 Mist gives its best

As you could have read in the previous paragraphs, the audio is not bad at all, but unfortunately it is not suitable for a party with a lot of noise. The bass is not powerful, but they are just right to make you feel good in the atmosphere within a movie, video or music you are listening to at that moment. This is because the Urban Box 3 Mist by Energy Sistem manages to give its best with another Urban Box 3 Mist device at its side, as the True Wireless Stereo technology is immediately activated.

Don’t you know this new technology? There are already several companies that have decided to adopt True Wireless Stereo in their speakers; all this is needed to do immediately connect two identical devices, so that they automatically calibrate the sound for you to listen to. You will hear a different equalization than usual and the bass will be more powerful. All this thanks to connection between radio waves simultaneously and separately at the same time.

In any case, the Energy Sistem Urban Box 3 Mist connects to your smartphone or other device via Bluetooth 5.0 which guarantees an ultra fast connection up to 20 meters. Latency is practically non-existent and the association with the various devices is extremely fast. You will simply have to activate your Bluetooth, do a classic search and find the Urban Box 3 Mist among the list that will appear. At most you will wait a couple of seconds, but no more. Then you simply have to declare the association and that’s it.

The speaker arrives at your home in a very well sealed box protected with various plastic parts. The Energy Sistem Urban Box 3 Mist itself is wrapped in a convenient transparent bag, as well as its cardboard compartment. Anyway, the box shows the contents you will find with shiny embossed parts and the coloring chosen at the time of purchase. Would you like to know more in order to purchase the product? We recommend that you go to the official Energy Sistem page! You will also find:

Urban Box 3 Mist speaker;

USB Type-C cable;

Various stickers;

Instruction booklet;

Warranty;

Energy Sistem Product Manual;

Fabric strap attached to the speaker.

If you want to play music then I recommend you to download the free MyMusic application by Energy Sistem. Inside you will find a preset or custom equalizer with bass boost, compatible with other products of the company. In addition, the app has a built-in music player with songs, albums and various playlists to create according to your preferences!