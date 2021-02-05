“I’ll get my dream for those who don’t sleep,” Teka La Union sings –yes, without an accent– in her new song ‘Llegará’, and she succeeded. Juan Jesús Miranda recorded his first song when he was 13 years old and 10 years later he published ‘Llegará’ with Miguel Cabrera. The urban artist from La Unión has collected in a few days more than 20,000 views between YouTube and Spotify, and they continue to rise. ‘Llegará’ has been recorded by Jart in his studio in Cartagena; and produced by Clas Beats, Zander-ground and Jart himself. Teka La Union and Miguel Cabrera unite their talents in a song with an optimistic message that combines urban sounds and flamenco. A fusion of styles that his fans have liked.

The right moment



Murcian musicians have managed to get ‘Llegará’ to slip onto one of the official Spotify lists. «We did not expect them because I had not uploaded anything for many years, ten years. But we are receiving many messages, it has been very well received », he admits happy and satisfied. Teka started composing following an accident and several serious problems. Writing and music served him as instruments of escape and rap was his first musical stop, although his main influence is Antonio Molina. “I have a medley of influences like Antonio José, Nach or David Bisbal, but if I have to choose one, I’ll stick with Antonio Molina.” Despite his enthusiasm, he decided to stop along the way. “The stoppage was due to the fact that I wanted to learn to write and do it well, to want to be competent in the music industry,” explains the 23-year-old from Union, who decided to return in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic to dedicate his time to do it. life easier for others and for himself.

Time and commitment



Fully dedicated to music, Teka has signed a contract with White Music, a national label, and is working on new collaborations and songs. “I can not say a specific date for a new song because it takes time to work, and for me that is fooling people,” he clarifies.

Juan Jesús or Teka claims to be at their best thanks to the perseverance acquired. “I invest time and effort and, although I cannot say that I live from music, I fight for it, and when you fight, dreams are not so far away, are they?”