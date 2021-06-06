Street art flourishes outdoors again in spring. The Much More May Festival offers 13 interventions with the title ‘Before the collapse, art and climate emergency’, to warn about the pollution of the environment.

‘Plasticdemia’ is called the installation of Bruno Aguilar and Álvaro Pérez, in the Plaza de José María Artés. In it they denounce the generation of 8,300,000 tons of plastics a year in the world, of which 9% is recycled. In ‘Los Frutos del Progreso’, ESO students from Colegio La Inmaculada (Franciscanos) helped to place colorful plastic bags on the trees in Los Juncos park, to raise awareness about the proliferation of waste in the sea. The vegetable content of the bags will be reused in replanting at the end of the sample.

‘In the vacuum’ is called the work of Clara Torregrosa, Gabriel Millán, Patricia Reus and Pedro García, in the Plaza José María Artes, to promote reforestation. And ‘Message in a bottle’ is the creation of the sculptor Cristóbal Hernández on the oceanic environmental alarm, in the port. Likewise ‘Bye Bye Orilla’, by Pablo Creus, launches an SOS on the rise in sea level, in the San Miguel Administrative Building.

In Llano del Beal ‘Hidden Disability: Greta Thumberg’ helps the Prometheus Association to materialize its commitment to recycling.

‘Yo Tarugo’, work Ignacio García and Elena Lorente, in Plaza Castellini, and ‘Pantone Mar Menor’, by XO & CO, in Plaza del Ayuntamiento, give another point of view of the defense of the environment. And the Alums mill is the setting for ‘Se lo lo van el viento’, an installation by Narval school students directed by Belén Orta.

Likewise, the result of a photographic workshop directed by Oriana Eliçabe documents the contamination of the soil by heavy metals, with a series of snapshots worked, retouched and placed in the Plaza Alcolea.