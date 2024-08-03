French canoeists Quentin Urban and Jeremy Candy took victory in the 86th edition of the Sella International Descent, which, with 25 nationalities present, broke its record for participating countries. The French achieved their third consecutive victory with a time of one hour, eight minutes and 38 seconds, in one of the most intense races in recent years. Up to eleven boats arrived at Llovio (four kilometres from the finish line) with a chance of fighting for victory. With the tide rising, the stretch of the Ribadesella estuary favoured an exciting sprint finish.

In the 1980s, a South African columnist described the Sella exit as “a washing machine in operation”. Almost half a century later, the washing machine is still working and mixing party with sport and fun, resulting in a peculiar without God which begins with a parade that passionately embraces surrealism: songs from Asturias patria querida to Potra salvaje are heard, there is room for the Asturian kings or drag queens and, in its final part, the mythical Asturian characters of Pinón and Telva precede a unique Olympic cauldron.

Once the parade was over, the crowd – the Government Delegation estimated that 280,000 people attended the Descent festival between Friday and Saturday – moved towards the Arriondas bridge to see the start of the race. There, sitting in a beach chair since 9 in the morning, was María Antonia Rodríguez (82 years old, Ribadesella): “I have been coming to see the start from the bridge for 40 years,” she said. Just ten metres away, the singer Víctor Manuel, the herald of this edition, first sang Asturias; then I read the proclamation and finally, together with Ana Eva Cavielles (53 years old, Prunales, Parres), she sang the Asturian anthem that started the race. There was so much excitement for Sella that the competition started five minutes earlier. There was so much excitement for canoes that the cannon that theoretically marks the start after the last note of the anthem let out its roar when the 1,277 paddlers, aboard 891 boats, had already been racing for a few seconds.

“Damn, how handsome!” Víctor Manuel was heard saying through the microphone, which had not yet been turned off.

The start, with all the boats launching into the river at the same time, was fairly clean for the favourites. The Spaniards Walter Bouzán and Adrián Martín, who had set the best time in the time trial that decided the starting order, attacked to get away, but the group held on. It soon became clear that the Sella would be decided in the final stretch, which the experts refer to as a “lottery”. There had been speculation in the hours before about the possibility of a couple making a goalkeeper on the island of La Boticaria. With the water level somewhat higher than expected, all the boats that arrived with a chance of victory ruled it out.

A few strokes from the finish line, Bouzán and Martín tried to block the Portuguese José Leonel Ramalho and Alfredo Faria, who were coming from their left. They succeeded, but Urban and Candy came from their right with a slightly stronger last breath. Although the victory was quite reminiscent of last year, the French discarded any strategy to hold on and gamble on the sprint at the end: “In the Sella you can’t have a strategy. Today we capsized at kilometre three and there were many more canoes with a chance than last year,” shared the French already at the finish line in Ribadesella. Ramalho and Faría, who led in some sections and finished third, lamented that “little bit to the left” that the Spanish boat turned. Bouzán and Martín lamented at the finish line. “We were ten days short of coupling. In two hours we will be happier.”

In the women’s K2, the Spanish Irati Osa and Arantza Toledo won (one hour, 17 minutes and 31 seconds). “We set a very high pace from the start. In the third kilometre we saw that if we kept it up, we would win,” said the recent European Marathon champions. The biggest smile on the podium and the greatest displays of joy were those of Javier Sánchez. 24 years old and from Cangas de Onís, he completed the race in one hour, 14 minutes and 47 seconds and won the men’s K1: “Excited to win at home. I had dreamed of it a thousand times since I started rowing at the age of 8. I knew I was first and that I had some distance left, but doubts set in and I pushed as hard as I could just in case,” she said. South African Christie Mackenzie, who was making her debut in the event, was also exultant. So much so that she left the podium before her country’s anthem was played. She completed the 20 kilometres in one hour, 25 minutes and 9 seconds. “The start was crazy, very impressive. The hardest part was getting past so many paddlers,” she said. A metre away from her, Urban and Candy added: “There is no other race in the world like the Sella.” From Paris and via a WhatsApp audio, the president of the Spanish Canoeing Federation, Javier Hernanz, recalled that “the Sella is the most watched live sporting competition in Spain.”

After the award ceremony, Juan Manuel Feliz, president of the Organising Committee, celebrated “the great success of this edition. It was spectacular in terms of sport and crowded in terms of celebration”. Adrián Barbón, president of the Principality, described the Sella as “the great festival of Asturias” and highlighted the “link between Asturias and canoeing, a sport that we are strongly committed to and there is the result: the entire podium of the women’s K2, of the Spanish team, with the motto Asturias, natural paradise”.

More than 50 minutes after Urban and Candy crossed the finish line, athletes were still arriving at the finish line. They crossed under an advertising banner that read “You come for the canoes. You stay for the party. (party in Asturian)”. For many years, a high percentage of the attendees came for the party and did not see a single canoe during their stay. Given the growth, excitement and passion surrounding the latest editions of the Sella, it would not be surprising if the motto became palindrome-like.

