As long as there is land, this farm thrives everywhere. At the foot of the cities, in a corner of a public garden. Heir to the kitchen gardens of the nobles and the king in Versailles, it developed in Paris, on the marshes, in the 18th century.e century. “We always forget it, but that’s how market gardening was born in the Marais district. They invented agricultural techniques with fertilizers and large glass frames, greenhouses. These are the ancestors of intensive organic market gardening, ”explains Agnès Lelièvre, senior lecturer at Agro Paris Tech. In the XIXe century, it is the allotment gardens, renamed family after the war, which flourish. After experiencing an eclipse, they explode again. In Île-de-France, 1,500 sites are listed, occupying nearly 900 hectares, the waiting lists to access its part of “garden in the city” are always full. The benefits are known: both for the retention of rainwater and for biodiversity. In the city center, between land prices and pollution, open land projects are increasingly rare, so they take over the roofs.

From the second floor, there is no more pollution, according to the urban peasants. In Paris, on the rooftops of the Agro Paris Tech institute, vegetables have taken off. Above the Galeries Lafayette, they are strawberries. And beehives all over the place. Shared gardens also grow on the rooftops. In Nantes, Marseille, Lyon, projects are springing up everywhere. More and more companies are doing it. “The only problem is lift. You can’t put tons of soil on a roof, ”recalls Laurent Couraudon, from Wesh Grow (see our box below). In Montreal, Quebec, Lufa farms have grown to the top of buildings since 2010. Strawberry production in winter, soilless crops, it looks more like intensive agriculture than permaculture. Except that it is the neighbors who consume, without the productions going around the planet.

In the shade, underground or vertically

In France, we have always cultivated in the basement: mushroom farms, in Paris or in Bordeaux cellars, but also endives. Today, these productions have made lots of children. They squat in car parks, or even abandoned buildings. Cycloponics recycles underground superstructures into agricultural activity zones. In Strasbourg (67), she has set up a growing space in an old bunker converted into a farm, where she grows mushrooms and endives. Hydroponics or aquaponics, these above-ground farms combine vegetable production and fish farming for the second. High-tech version, everything is controlled: humidity, temperature, nitrogen… and light. We can therefore produce there all year round and have significant yields. The question of their durability arises when these productions are doped with artificial light. “Energy consumption is a problem. The studies are in progress, but we do not yet have an answer, ”adds Agnès Lelièvre. “It can undoubtedly be a solution for certain exotic products, or that one cannot manage to obtain fresh”, continues the researcher. Where there is no access to land, it grows vertically. Island countries are followers. In Singapore, an equatorial climate and with very little land, Sky Greens grow Chinese cabbage and lettuce in gigantic aluminum towers. In Romainville, the market gardening, experimental and educational city will soon open its doors.