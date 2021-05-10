A revitalization of the dormant files during the pandemic has led the Murcia City Council to process more than half of the construction files that were managed in total in 2020 so far this year. The northern and eastern areas of the urban case and the the districts of Santo Ángel, La Alberca and El Palmar concentrate the projects.

Last year 682 building permits were granted, of which 519 were for new homes (currently under construction). The rest correspond to constructions of an industrial, commercial and tertiary type in general. From January 1 to May 6, the processing of 428 license files has begun and 115 new homes have already been granted, both for small and large developments, “which confirms an upward trend in real estate activity,” explains the Councilor for Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, Andrés Guerrero. It indicates that “the growth towards the north and east of the city has been a constant in recent years”. Specifically, in the new development spaces from Juan de Borbón to Zarandona and Santiago and Zaraíche, and from Príncipe de Asturias to the Granada Path, where the largest number of new buildings are concentrated.

In the sectors located to the north of Príncipe de Asturias, a “clogging” of the vacant lots is taking place, completing the construction foreseen in the partial plans. Likewise, neighboring sectors are beginning to develop. Special mention should be made of the rehabilitation and reform of the houses, whose licenses have been “continuously growing” in recent years, the councilor emphasizes.

The market is still activated



Parallel to construction is the sale and purchase market and this has also seen an increase, following the trail marked last year, in which Murcia closed with better numbers than the national average. In fact, if this January closed with 13.96% more compared to December, in February the percentage rises to 21.76, compared to January.

The president of the Association of Promoters of the Region, Apirm, José Ramón Blázquez, underlines this improvement and points out that “there is an appetite” to buy, “even among foreigners, who although they cannot physically come due to the pandemic, are showing interest for acquiring homes ».

The developers have detected that the traditional interest in the first-hand market is maintained over the second-hand market, and already in February of this year the sale has increased by 37% compared to January (the used one has risen by 18%). Blázquez calls for a streamlining in municipal management that allows to maintain this upward trend, and that is also verified in the new construction visa, that is, in the projects to be built in the coming years. “In February it has grown by 68% compared to the same month of 2020”.

For developers, the market needs young people to have easier access to housing, so “the Administration must promote a line of guarantees for paying the entrance fee.”

New shopping tastes



Real estate agents point out that buying a home is, in 99% of cases, the largest investment a family will make in their life, so the ‘maturity’ period for a buyer is long. «Before we had it measured with an average of nine months; now we are re-calculating it, because it seems to us that it takes longer ”, explains Jerónimo Jover, spokesman for the Official College and Association of Real Estate Agents of the Region of Murcia (API).

These experts have noted a change in the order of preferences regarding what a home buyer is looking for today. According to the latest survey made to agents, clients tend to put the balcony or terrace first (“which was previously totally secondary, they even closed them to expand lounges or rooms”). Make it external (“it has always been important, but it has never been in second place”); good internet connection (“you didn’t even wonder before”), and nearby green spaces (“a new parameter among the top eight”).

In fifth place appears the search for special areas for teleworking (“totally new”), and the inclusion of a garage space, which did not descend from position three, now appears in sixth. The swimming pool, “which used to be very waivable”, occupies the seventh place and, finally, the storage room appears, “which did not usually go down from fourth place.”

Jover emphasizes that the buyer acquires the house where he can rather than where he wants, and as the preference for location has dropped so much on the list “it has now made it better sell in areas where it was previously unthinkable.” The API spokesperson bluntly states that not only will there be a market for new promotions, but there is now. “They will be very necessary for the supply to increase and prices to be contained.”

The burying of the roads promotes planning in the south If the construction is centered in the east and north of the city and in the districts of the Costera Sur, the planning and management of the partial plans has increased in the south of the municipality, driven by the burying of the train tracks and the new relationship of these neighborhoods with the urban area. The urban expectations generated have led to the activation of the partial residential and tertiary plans planned to the south of Ronda Sur, in the surroundings of Patiño, Barrio del Progreso and Los Dolores. This means preparing the affected areas for their management and urbanization, essential preliminary steps for future constructions, especially new homes.