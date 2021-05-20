Urban activity is seen to be contained in the Region of Murcia, with some prices with a slight upward trend and a demand with a clear orientation to larger flats with open spaces and single-family homes, according to sources from the Appraisal Society in a statement.

This is how it appears reflected in the new edition of the ‘Urban Time Map’, a study by the Valuation Society that offers a global vision of the situation of the land market in Spain, taking into account its heterogeneity. This new edition updates the data that was published in November 2020 and is the first to be published after one year after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market in the Region of Murcia continues to have a important ‘stock’ of finished housing, which limits the option of new developments, while weighing down activity. Likewise, there are no notable variations in relation to the urban situation or in construction costs, where the values ​​remain stable.

The only significant changes are seen in the rental market, where an increase in demand is detected, especially in seasonal rent, which, given the relatively scarce supply, is driving prices up. However, this is not generating the development of new areas of land either.

Finally, in a market where energy efficiency or sustainability solutions do not seem differentiating from demand, the entry of the new Technical Code (CTE) has not led to major changes, according to the Appraisal Society. With a demand not willing to pay for it, innovation in new promotions in progress is usually adjusted to the minimum requirement of the CTE, since this innovation is not a sales argument that can be transferred to the final value of the ordered product. All this is not having an impact on the values ​​of the finalist land either.

National Evolution



From the Appraisal Society, in its analysis of the real estate market, it verified how the national market has evolved during the last year in accordance with the real estate cycle that corresponded to it, without the pandemic having a great impact, for now, in the price of housing. In fact, the latest Real Estate Sector Trends Report already detected a rebound in confidence in the real estate-residential sector, after a downward trend for nine months.

Although the activity is recovering, the Map of ‘Urban Time’ prepared by the Appraisal Society reveals how the residential land market remains expectant and prudent, waiting for how Covid-19 evolves, avoiding for now promoting new land developments.

At the national level, the few promotional actions that are being carried out take place in large cities and in their metropolitan areas. The latter also responds to the trend that has generated teleworking that could favor many professionals choosing to leave the center of the cities and decide to establish their residence in the metropolitan area of ​​the large population centers or even in neighboring provinces.

It also stands out a predominant trend towards single-family housing with more open spaces, both communal and private, such as gardens or terraces. This fact, together with a greater search for sustainable properties, could be the two trends that are most observed now in the sector.

In relation to construction costs, one of the factors that is most influencing the evolution of developments and the price of homes are the innovations in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability introduced by the new Technical Building Code (CTE). This sometimes translates into a slight increase in construction costs.

Madrid and Catalonia lead the activity



Again, Madrid and Catalonia are positioned as the Autonomous Communities with the highest real estate activity. The region of Catalonia is highly heterogeneous, with a marked difference between the city of Barcelona and the coastal areas and the interior of the provinces of Gerona and Lleida.

For its part, the Community of Madrid has maintained the shift in demand experienced months ago towards single-family housing, self-promotion, locations outside the consolidated urban centers and, in general, the trend towards housing with the presence of greater open spaces , landscaped areas and terraces In addition, there is a growing interest in improving the qualities, energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings.

Beyond Madrid and Catalonia, the case of Balearic Islands where the effects of the situation derived from the pandemic can still be observed. Traditionally, this autonomy was one of those that they exercised, together with Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as a real estate engine in Spain. However, its growth dynamics have been slowed by the coronavirus. Although luxury housing continues to hold up reasonably well and with little impact, the rest of the residential market was much more affected by the pandemic and the paralysis of the tourism sector.