The current European champion will begin their journey in the Club World Cup and will have to face the Japanese team, Urawa Reds. Pep Guardiola's men will prepare for the semi-finals with their sights set on winning this trophy.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of the match between Urawa Red and Manchester City:
In which stadium is Urawa Red vs Manchester City played?
City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 19
Time: 7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 11:00 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Urawa Red vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
FIFA+
How can you watch Urawa Red vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
FIFA+
How can you watch Urawa Red vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
FIFA+
How can you watch Urawa Red vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
FIFA+
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lion
|
0-1V
|
Club World Cup
|
Ha Noi TT
|
2-1D
|
Japanese league
|
Consadole Sapporo
|
0-2V
|
Japanese league
|
Wuhan Three Towns
|
2-1V
|
Japanese league
|
Fukuoka Wasp
|
2-3D
|
Japanese league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Red Star
|
2-3V
|
UCL
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
3-3E
|
Premier League
The Japanese team does not report any injuries for this Club World Cup match. The Japanese team will have all its players available to try to face Manchester City
On the other hand. Pep Guardiola's men will travel to this Club World Cup match with Kevin De Bruyne missing due to a hamstring injury. The doubts of Haaland and Doku are also added
Urawa Reds: Nishikawa; Akimoto, Hoibraten, Scholz, Sekine; Koizumi, Ken Iwao, Kaito Yasui, Atsuki Ito, Okubo; José Kanté
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Grealish, Foden; Julian Alvarez
Urawa Reds 1-4 Manchester City
