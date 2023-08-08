Niger’s uranium to Russia’s orbit

Geopolitics continues to represent the real unknown factor in the financial markets. After the worries triggered since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the known uncertainties in the Middle East, the rift between the West and the East/Russia is becoming more and more marked. The weapon and thermometer of speculation once again become the raw materialwhose concerns about supply shortages are quickly proven to be priced into.

Today the focus shifts, without coming from that in Ukraine, in Africa after a coup d’état led by General on July 26 Abdourahamane Tchiani took power in Niger. Africa which remains the continent with the highest number of coups (attempted and successful) from 1950 to today. Between January 1950 and July 2023, there were approximately 220 successful and attempted coups in Africa, accounting for just under half (44%) of all coup attempts worldwide.

Landlocked and one of the largest countries in the world in terms of land area the Niger obtained independence from France in August 1960, to become a democratic republic only in 1993, when the then general Ali Saibou was forced to allow multiparty elections. The cynical Western world cares little about the history or the problems of the country (with the per capita gross domestic product among the lowest as well as its degree of urbanization, not to mention infant mortality and malnutrition).

Subscribe to the newsletter

