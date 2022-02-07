The price of Russian export oil Urals in Europe at auction on February 4 for the first time since September 2014 exceeded $95 per barrel. This was reported in the international pricing agency Argus on Monday, February 7th.

The cost of Urals in northwestern Europe (CIF Rotterdam) rose by $4.66 last Friday, compared to the previous day, to $95.12 per barrel. In the Mediterranean, the price of 80,000-100,000 tons of Urals also rose noticeably on the last trading day of last week, by $3.09 to $96.28 per barrel. All this was the maximum since September 9, 2014, when the quote was $97.41.

The price of the variety went up, despite the increase in the discount for such batches by $1.1 at once, to a maximum since November of $1.5 per barrel compared to the North Sea dated one.

The pressure on the quotation in the region was exerted by the cheaper batches of the variety in North-Western Europe last week, the agency notes.

Argus also reported on February 4 that the cost of Urals during trading on February 3 exceeded $93 per barrel. This has happened for the first time since October 2014. The price of Russian export oil rose following the benchmark Brent, which broke through $91 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

For the first time since October 2014, the price of Brent futures exceeded $92.09 per barrel, according to the London-based ICE exchange. According to this exchange at 12:08 Moscow time on February 7, the price Brent rose to $92.75 a barrel.

As Mark Goykhman, chief economist at the TeleTrade information and analytical center, told Izvestia, the upward trend in oil prices will not change in the near future. In the future, in 2022, black gold is likely to rise in price to “the sacramental level of $100 per barrel of Brent and even higher.”

According to the economist, the drivers of oil price growth are, among other things, the gradual overcoming of the pandemic and the associated revival of the dynamics of economic activity, economic growth in the world, which is accompanied by an increase in demand for raw materials. It, in turn, is exacerbated by the continuing shortage of energy sources – gas and coal.