Analyst Butenko: Urals to return to $65-75 per barrel by end of year

By the end of 2024, world prices for Brent crude oil will return to $75-85 per barrel. This was stated by Anna Butenko, senior analyst at Pervaya Management Company. She is quoted by RIA Novosti.

She believes that the oil deficit in Q3 will approach one million barrels per day. In Q4, this figure will increase to 1.26 million barrels per day due to the extension of restrictions within OPEC+. As a result, Brent oil prices will return to the range of 75-85 per barrel, and Urals – 65-75 dollars.

According to Butenko, the current price of Russian oil remains slightly below the level that was originally included in the budget.

Earlier it was reported that on September 24, the cost of futures contracts for November deliveries of the benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil brand exceeded the $75 per barrel mark.

According to the results of the last month of summer 2024, Türkiye, which is considered the third largest buyer of Russian oil, halved its purchases of this raw material from the Russian Federation.