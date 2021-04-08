The crews of the Su-34 multifunctional fighter-bombers, together with the Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft of the Central Military District (CVO) aviation formation, at the training ground in the Kurgan region, as part of the control check during the winter training period, worked out refueling in the air and launching missiles.

Crews of fighter-bombers and reconnaissance aircraft flew to the combat area located at a great distance from the home airfield. In order to expand the flight range, the pilots refueled from the Il-78 aircraft tanker in the air. In the process of refueling, the aircraft of the operational-tactical aviation performed an alternate approach to the tanker at a distance of up to 10-15 m at a speed of 600 km / h.

After refueling the Su-34, air-to-surface missiles were launched at ground targets.

For three flight shifts, the crews performed about 30 sorties, made 30 refuelings and hit more than 20 ground targets.

The tactical flight exercise was carried out as part of the control check of the winter training period. It involved 11 units of aviation equipment, more than 300 military personnel from the flight, engineering and technical personnel, control and flight support groups, as well as Su-34 fighter bombers, Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and Il-78 tanker aircraft.

Earlier it became known that the pilots of individual fighter aviation regiments of the aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov” will serve on Novaya Zemlya and in other Arctic regions.

Experts believe that such experience could provide better cover for the regions and maintain the pilot’s experience.