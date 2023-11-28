Two million rubles were stolen from the account of a deceased resident of Zelenograd, reports “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”. The suspects have been detained.

According to the police, in 2020, two employees of law firms from the Sverdlovsk region retroactively issued fictitious contracts for legal services allegedly provided to a woman during her lifetime. Then they collected the “debt” of two million rubles through the court.

Fraud suspects were detained in Yekaterinburg. One of them was arrested, the second was given a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions and bail.

Previously, scammers defrauded a 93-year-old Muscovite of more than ten million rubles.