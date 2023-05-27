“Ural” defeated “Khimki” with a score of 3:0 in the RPL match, the double was scored by football player Alexander Yushin

The Yekaterinburg football club “Ural” won a crushing victory over the suburban “Khimki” in the match of the 29th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place at the Arena Khimki stadium and ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the guests. The first goal in the 24th minute was scored by midfielder Alexander Yushin. At the 40th minute, he scored a double. In the 63rd minute midfielder Daniel Mishkic increased the team’s advantage.

Thus, after 29 matches, Ural is in 11th place in the RPL standings, with 33 points. Khimki, which is an outsider of the RPL, is in 15th place with 18 points. St. Petersburg “Zenith” became the champion ahead of schedule with 66 points.

In the next round, Khimki will play Pari Nizhny Novgorod on the road, while Ural will host Sochi. Both meetings will be held on June 3 and will begin at 17:00 Moscow time.