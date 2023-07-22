“Ural” with a score of 2:1 defeated CSKA in the match of the first round of the RPL

Ural defeated CSKA in the first round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) of the 2023/2024 season. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held at the Yekaterinburg Arena and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the hosts. The first goal in the 21st minute was scored by Ural midfielder Timur Ayupov, then in the 54th minute, midfielder Daniel Mishkic converted a penalty and strengthened the team’s advantage. The only goal of the army team in the 63rd minute was scored by forward Anton Zabolotny.

Last season, Ural took 11th place in the RPL standings with 36 points. CSKA finished second with 58 points. Petersburg “Zenith” became the winner.

In the next round, Ural will play away with Lokomotiv on July 25. CSKA will play away with Orenburg a day later.