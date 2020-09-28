Ura | Tough Salonen

The fact that the knees could no longer withstand hockey could ultimately be a good thing for Timo Salonen and his future.

“No with those papers to pursue a university place. If you ever got to go to a polytechnic to study, ”he said Timo Salonen In an interview with the People of Satakunta in 1997.

He was at the time an Aces striker who had just gotten out of school, at the age of 21, with a third attempt and an overall approbatur grade.

Salonen was a professional hockey player who had risen to the Ace League team four years earlier, at just 17 years old. First sports, then sports and the army stretched high school attendance and influenced study motivation. He was not the first of the Pori Kuninkaanhaa high school.

The persistent Salonen, on the other hand, was. He fought a white hat for himself, even though his thoughts and merits were in hockey.

In age-old national teams, Salonen was not just one name among others. He scored in the teams he played for Kimmo Timonen, Janne Niinimaa, Jere Karalahti and Miikka Kiprusoff. He was a talent alongside other talents.

Seven years after graduating, Salonen’s career as a hockey player ended at the age of 28. He played almost 400 league matches in the Ace of Pori, mainly in the lower chains.

He didn’t even become a trough prime, and he didn’t secure his future by playing. Perseverance was a trademark in games as well.

Salonen would have liked to continue. The ace might not have had a place anymore, but the European fields were of interest. The knees did not ask what the man would like. They could not stand the practice.

For the hockey player, bad knees meant the end, but for Salonen and his future, they might be a good thing.

“ “However, without taking anything out of the present, the ice sport I started at the age of five has been the best time of my life.”

Timo Salonen in the work of a banker.­

Now Salonen is a 44-year-old master of economics and a private banker. He has more than ten years of career in the investment industry behind him. The father of four has a life in order.

He is also the new chairman of the Pori Aces Association.

"I still can't think of knee pains being lucky in an accident. However, without taking anything out of the present, the ice sport I started at the age of five has been the best time of my life," thinks Salonen, whose second childhood sport was figure skating.

In his best memories, he travels with the youth national team to the World Cup. A scream of nearly 20,000 Canadians still goes on the skin.

Abroad, Salonen had time to play at the beginning of the millennium in Newcastle. Deadlocked in Finland and ended up in England Jukka Jalonen fell in love with his passion and coaching approach, where not the old style was just shouted and commanded.

Salonen remembers the atmosphere of the Aces bronze year 1995 and the locker room in different situations. Jaroslav Otevrelin paralysis the following year was the extreme of negative emotions.

The opening match of the semi-finals in the spring of 1997 was a single highlight of Salonen’s career. He scored two goals when Juhani Tamminen coached by the Aces won the TPS 3-1.

In addition to memories, there is still a constant friendship with old playmates.

“So much for sports gave, that every time when I talked with someone who is thinking about a continuation, I have said that is now playing just as long as you can.”

“ “As a player, it really didn’t occur to me to be a club leader sometimes.”

Timo Salonen scored his goal in a league match against Kiekko-Espoo in 1997.­

On the junior side as the chairman of the corresponding Ässät ry, he now wants to enable the best time of life for the children of today and future generations.

“As a player, it really didn’t occur to me that I would sometimes be a club leader. And I wouldn’t have agreed to this work for another five years after that. “

The time was ripe only when Salonen’s oldest child stopped hockey a few years ago.

Encouraging examples can be found nearby. Salonen ‘s supervisor at the Eurajoki Savings Bank is Vesa Saine, Chairman of the Pori Nest Bears. Deputy CEO of the company, ex-Lock Rafael Eerola is, among other things, the chairman of Raumalaiskiekkoilun Tuki ry.

“Peer support is available,” laughs Salonen, who works as a portfolio manager for individuals, companies and organizations.

Perseverance Salonen needed it again when his career was over. Something had to be come up.

“I had to. I already had a family, a wife and two children at the time. There was no such option that I could have just stayed drifting. It may be different for the bachelor. ”

With the end of his career, Salonen was also lucky.

He had been involved in the Urho project of the Pori University Unit at the turn of the millennium. It was a program tailored for athletes that offered the opportunity to study at the Open University for 60 credits.

After that, there was an opportunity to apply for a degree and continue as normal full-time students. The Urho project dried up, but Salonen had twenty weeks to study.

“ “It was hard to start studying. First I had to study to study. ”

Timo Salonen­

Because the pucker’s career ended in knee pain, the insurance company awarded him a ten-year accident pension that allowed him to train for a new profession. The accident pension was 85 percent of the previous pucker’s salary.

“It was a good system for me. That is the kind of aftercare that you should still pay attention to, ”Salonen thinks.

As the pay levels of top players in particular began to rise wildly, disc jockeys who stopped injuring began to become costly to the insurance company. Today, the insurance conditions for hockey players are worse.

An accident pension can be received for a maximum of five years, and there is an upper limit on the amount of salary to be taken into account.

Salonen remembered their study weeks accumulated in the Urho project. He suggested to the insurance company that he study for a full 60 study weeks, after which he can apply for a degree.

The insurance company gave Salonen a year to collect the study weeks. That’s how the man got to the Pori unit of Turku School of Economics.

For ten years, he did not receive an accident pension because the work began in 2009, and the master’s papers were completed a year later.

"It was hard to start studying. First I had to study to study."

“Certain subjects in the university world were difficult, they felt specifically like theories. That study required work, ”admits Master Salonen.